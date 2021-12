New York City FC Goals: Moralez 65’, Talles Magno 88'. New York City FC traveled to Subaru Park on Sunday to face Philadelphia Union in the Club’s first ever Eastern Conference Final. A tense game sparked into life when Alex Callens scored an unfortunate own goal in the 63rd minute. That was almost instantly canceled out by a Maxi Moralez finish from close range two minutes later. The game continued to go back and forth until the 88th minute when two substitutes - Gudi Thórarinsson and Talles Magno - combined for the Brazilian to score from close range. That was enough to seal the victory and crown New York City FC as Eastern Conference Champions - securing their place in MLS Cup.

