The Portland Trail Blazers will be without Damian Lillard, Norman Powell and Nassir Little when they host the Detroit Pistons Monday night at the Moda Center. Lillard will be out while managing the abdominal injury that has bothered him off and on for several weeks. Powell will miss a second game after injuring his right quad during Friday’s loss at Golden State. He did not play in Monday’s loss at Utah.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO