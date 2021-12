Chicago White Sox Legend Minnie Minoso has been elected into the National Baseball Hall of Fame by The Golden Days Era committee. Minoso is a 13-time All-Star, a 1947 World Series champion, and a three-time Gold Glove winner. He definitely deserved to be in the Hall of Fame and they did a great job by finally electing him. He had some great seasons throughout his career including 1951 with the White Sox where he hit .324 with 10 home runs and stole 31 bases.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO