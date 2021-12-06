ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Kansas City legend O'Neil to be inducted into National Baseball Hall of Fame

By Derek Martin
kmaland.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Kansas City) -- Kansas City legend Buck O’Neil is among six set to be inducted into...

www.kmaland.com

abc17news.com

Negro League baseball players earn spots in the National Baseball Hall of Fame

Negro League baseball players Buck O’Neil and Bud Fowler were elected into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday. They were two of seven Negro League and pre-Negro League players who were being considered Sunday for induction into the Hall of Fame. O’Neil and Fowler join four other candidates — Gil Hodges, Jim Kaat, Minnie Miñoso and Tony Oliva — as part of the Hall of Fame Class of 2022.
MLB
cubsinsider.com

Buck O’Neil, Minnie Miñoso Among 6 Elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

Sunday’s special selection committee meetings yielded six inductees to the National Baseball Hall of Fame, two of whom with Chicago ties were long overdue. The legendary Buck O’Neil and Minnie Miñoso will both be inducted posthumously, as will Bud Fowler and Gil Hodges, with Jim Kaat and Tony Oliva — both 83 — the only surviving members of this portion of the new class.
MLB
Iola Register

O’Neil named to Hall of Fame

Buck O’Neil never uttered a single word of bitterness or regret about not being elected to the baseball Hall of Fame. Till the end, he urged those who loved and rooted for him to do the same. Now, long after a near miss that left many wondering if he’d ever...
MLB
10 Tampa Bay

Sarasota's 'hometown hero' Buck O'Neil heads to Baseball Hall of Fame

SARASOTA, Fla. — Late baseball legend John Jordan Jr., popularly known by the name Buck O'Neil, is finally on his way to the Baseball Hall of Fame. O'Neil was elected to the Hall of Fame on Sunday along with fellow African-Americans, Bud Fowler and Minnie Minoso, and three others. O'Neil was born on November 13, 1911, in Carrabelle, Florida but grew up in Sarasota.
MLB
The Hollywood Reporter

Ken Burns Celebrates Buck O’Neil Being Elected to Baseball Hall of Fame: “I’m Near Tears”

Ken Burns fought back tears as he celebrated Buck O’Neil being elected into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday. The legendary O’Neil, who died in 2006 at age 94, was a champion of Black ballplayers during his historic eight-decade career. Thus, he was featured heavily in Burns’ 1994 Baseball docuseries. “I’m near tears,” Burns said in a video he posted after the HOF announcement Sunday. “Fifteen years ago, when Buck was still alive, he should have been leading the class that got it. And he didn’t. He died shortly thereafter. And now, he’s in. He’s one of the greatest people I’ve...
MLB
MLB

Vin Scully: My thoughts on Gil Hodges ...

Legendary Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully penned the following essay on Gil Hodges, who is a candidate on the National Baseball Hall of Fame’s Golden Days Era Ballot. The 10-name Golden Days Era Committee ballot features candidates whose primary contribution to the game came from 1950-69. A 16-member committee is scheduled to meet on Sunday to discuss each candidate’s credentials for enshrinement, with any one candidate needing 12 votes to be elected to the Hall of Fame.
MLB
philliesnation.com

Phillies pick up reliever in minor-league Rule 5 draft

While the lockout still has things on hold on the major-league side, the Philadelphia Phillies continued their flurry of minor-league moves in Wednesday’s Triple-A Rule 5 draft. Right-hander Matt Seelinger was selected by the Phillies in the first round from the San Francisco Giants organization. Seelinger, 26, spent the...
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: Making a case for Danny Duffy joining the rotation

Adding pitching depth is obviously essential for the Chicago Cubs in 2022, and if they are not going to be spending on top free agents, then they will need to get creative. There is still some decent value out there, they are just not nearly as flashy as Max Scherzer or Clayton Kershaw. The Cubs will likely not have a top-tier rotation next season, but there is a chance for it to get significantly better than it was in 2021. Not saying much…but the point still stands.
MLB
The Cherry Hill Sun

Hot Stovers group inducts 11 new members into Baseball Hall of Fame

The Hot Stovers Baseball Club of South Jersey inducted its largest class into the South Jersey Baseball Hall of Fame on Nov. 27, including two umpires. “There have been a couple [of umpires] over the years, but it’s the first time that two have been inducted at once,” said Larry Litwin, a Hot Stovers club member. “There are fewer than a dozen umpires in the Hall of Fame.”
CHERRY HILL, NJ

