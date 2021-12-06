Kansas City legend O'Neil to be inducted into National Baseball Hall of Fame

Ken Burns fought back tears as he celebrated Buck O’Neil being elected into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday.
The legendary O’Neil, who died in 2006 at age 94, was a champion of Black ballplayers during his historic eight-decade career. Thus, he was featured heavily in Burns’ 1994 Baseball docuseries.
“I’m near tears,” Burns said in a video he posted after the HOF announcement Sunday. “Fifteen years ago, when Buck was still alive, he should have been leading the class that got it. And he didn’t. He died shortly thereafter. And now, he’s in. He’s one of the greatest people I’ve...
Comments / 0