We saw snow! Will more be on the way?

We did see snow last night into this morning. Billings area saw between 4 to 5 inches of snow with this system. Please be careful during evening commutes tonight. Travel may be a bit slick as overnight temperatures will be in the single digits and teens.

We aren't done with the snow just yet. Tomorrow afternoon and into Tuesday morning, another chance at some snow for most of the viewing area. Billings area could see an additional 1 to 3 inches possibly while areas west could see a bit more. Those snow showers will move out of the area by Tuesday afternoon.

We will see a bit of a warm up by the middle of the week with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. With another cool down by Thursday and Friday.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Chance of light snow showers early. Low near 14°F

Tomorrow... Cloudy / PM snow. High near 28°F

Tomorrow night... Snow showers. Low near 17°F