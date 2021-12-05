ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

‘Statesman,’ ‘hero,’ ‘favorite son’: Well wishes pour out after death of Sen. Bob Dole

By Allison Kite
Missouri Independent
Missouri Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dLD7e_0dEsvj5y00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Reverence for U.S. Sen. Bob Dole’s service as a soldier in World War II, a longtime senator and fixture in Washington, D.C., was evident Sunday morning following the announcement of his death .

In the hours after the Elizabeth Dole Foundation announced Dole, 98, had died following a battle with lung cancer, well wishes poured out from prominent Republican and Democratic lawmakers, journalists and historians. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi ordered the American flags at the U.S. Capitol be flown at half-staff to honor the Kansas icon and giant in the Republican Party, Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff confirmed on Twitter .

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, said in a statement that Dole’s longtime service was “rooted in a simple mission: looking out for his neighbors.” He said the Senate, the state of Kansas and the nation were better off from Dole’s service.

“Bob was a steady leader and a legislative master. He unlocked both conservative victories and big bipartisan achievements,” McConnell said. “His Dust Bowl roots fueled a special commitment to vulnerable Americans, and sure enough, Bob’s work on food security, veterans’ issues and the rights of disabled Americans have continued to have an especially lasting impact.”

Statements referred to Dole as a “statesman,” civil servant and “hero.”

“When I think of the greatest generation, I think of Senator Bob Dole — a man who dedicated his life to serving our country,” U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said on Twitter . “Rest In Peace, my friend. Ann and I will be praying for Elizabeth, their family, and loved ones.”

U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, who sits in Dole’s old desk on the Senate floor, said on Twitter he was “regularly reminded of his tireless commitment to Kansas values while being, first and foremost, a statesman who treated others with respect and kindness.”

“Sen. Bob Dole will be remembered as a true American hero and an exemplary statesman — a man who chose what was right over what was convenient,” Moran said.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, a Democrat, said Dole “embodied everything good and decent about Kansas and about America.” She said his work in the Senate on Social Security and championing of the Americans with Disabilities Act had a profound impact on the country.

“Senator Dole’s legacy goes far beyond the walls of Congress,” Kelly said. “He was a larger-than-life presence in our nation’s politics and demonstrated a decency, a humility, and a civility that should serve as a model for those of us in public life.”

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, who is running for governor and was endorsed by Dole , and his wife, Jennifer Schmidt, offered their prayers to Dole’s family in a statement.

“America has lost a national hero and Kansas a favorite son,” Schmidt said. “A powerful example of the courage and integrity of the Greatest Generation, Senator Dole dedicated his life — in the military and in elected office — to selfless service to his beloved country and his fellow Americans.”

Former Gov. Jeff Colyer offered his prayers to the Dole family, noting Dole’s service representing western Kansas in the U.S. House of Representatives when Colyer was a child.

“Kansas lost a true statesman today,” Colyer said on Twitter. “Ever since growing up in the Big First and interning in his office, I’ve been inspired by Bob Dole to do more and be better.”

Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson offered his condolences on behalf of the Kansas Senate.

“A great man, he will be forever missed but never forgotten,” Masterson said. “As Kansans, we will always be proud. As Americans, we will always be thankful.”

Dole’s longtime service inspired comments from both Republicans and Democrats alike.

“He was one of the finest leaders I have ever had the fortune of meeting and served his state, country, and the world with great distinction,” said Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas .

Congressional outpour

Congresswoman Sharice Davids, D-Kansas, said she was sorry to hear of Dole’s passing, who she called a “dedicated public servant.”

“My thoughts are with his family and loved ones as our state mourns his loss — though we know his legacy will surely live on, preparing future generations of Kansans to lead,” she said.

U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kansas, said Dole’s “huge heart and ability to work across the aisle” delivered results.

“For him, it was always more than politics, it was about being a positive influence for our nation and the world,” Marshall said in a statement.

He added: “Senator Dole always imparted the best advice to me, which was to ‘always remember where you are from’ and when there is ‘any problem too big, just go listen to the people of Kansas – they will give you the answer.’ He was forever a Kansan who always put service above self and was profoundly dedicated to bettering the lives of all those in our great state.”

Congressman Ron Estes, R-Kansas, called Dole an “American icon, a heartland hero and the epitome of Kansas grit and values.”

“His life has been an inspiration to me and countless individuals around the world, and a number of leaders can point to advice and encouragement they received from this giant in Kansas and U.S. politics,” Estes said n a statement. “His wounds fighting for freedom in World War II only strengthened his character, and his love of this country was fully displayed in his decades of public service that followed.”

Congressman Jake LaTurner, R-Kansas, said Kansas lost “a devoted statesman, a role model and a true American hero.”

“Senator Dole was the very personification of service and never wavered from his passion for a better and stronger America,” LaTurner said in a statement. “Senator Dole will always be an inspiration to me as I serve Kansas, and his legacy will live on forever.”

Dole, born in Russell, was a giant in Kansas politics. He began his service during World War II and suffered combat injuries that limited the mobility of his right arm for the rest of his life. He briefly served in the Kansas House of Representatives before running for Congress and then the U.S. Senate where he served as both minority and majority leader.

In 1976, he served as running mate to President Gerald Ford as he sought a full term after assuming the presidency following the resignation of President Richard Nixon. Ford was defeated by President Jimmy Carter.

And in 1996, Dole won the Republican nomination for president, ultimately losing to President Bill Clinton.

In 2003, the University of Kansas established the Robert J. Dole Institute of Politics.

The institute’s director, Audrey Coleman, said Dole “left a tremendous legacy of service and leadership.”

“When I knew him in the last decade of his life, Senator Dole was both a towering figure and a bridge to our nation’s past, who urged Americans to work together for a better future,” Coleman said.

Director emeritus Bill Lacy, who served on several of Dole’s senatorial and presidential campaigns, said he would miss the “great man and dear friend” more than he could say.

“Today, America lost one of her great sons,” Lacy said. “Bob Dole served the people of Kansas and of this country with integrity, honor, and humility. He was involved in virtually every major piece of legislation in the second half of the 20 th Century.”

This article was originally published by the Kansas Reflector.

The post ‘Statesman,’ ‘hero,’ ‘favorite son’: Well wishes pour out after death of Sen. Bob Dole appeared first on Missouri Independent .

Comments / 0

Related
Missouri Independent

Kansas’ Bob Dole remembered at U.S. Capitol ceremony for public service, sense of humor

WASHINGTON — Former U.S. Sen. Robert J. Dole arrived at the U.S. Capitol for the final time on Thursday, for a Rotunda ceremony in which former colleagues and congressional leaders from both parties honored the life and career of the late Kansas political icon.  President Joe Biden and others remembered Dole — who died Sunday at […] The post Kansas’ Bob Dole remembered at U.S. Capitol ceremony for public service, sense of humor appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KANSAS STATE
Missouri Independent

Our political system has withered since Bob Dole’s days | Opinion

The death Sunday of Bob Dole was a potent reminder of what we have lost as a nation. Another member of the Greatest Generation has left us — another of those Depression-era kids who came together to save democracy in the dark days of World War II. The career of the 98-year-old Kansas Republican reminds […] The post Our political system has withered since Bob Dole’s days | Opinion appeared first on Missouri Independent.
U.S. POLITICS
Missouri Independent

St. Louis County ends mask rule as school districts resist pressure from Schmitt

St. Louis County abandoned its effort to maintain a mask mandate Thursday as Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s crusade to crush out all such orders statewide continued. Some school districts said they would not comply with “cease and desist” letters from Schmitt after his office began soliciting complaints about mask rules, citing their legal authority. But […] The post St. Louis County ends mask rule as school districts resist pressure from Schmitt appeared first on Missouri Independent.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quinton Lucas
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Jerry Moran
Person
Derek Schmidt
Person
Ty Masterson
Person
Elizabeth Dole
Person
Bob Dole
Person
Jeff Colyer
Person
Laura Kelly
Person
Gerald Ford
Person
Ron Estes
West Central Reporter

LaHood speaks on the death of 'true statesman' Bob Dole

U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood (R-Peoria) took to Twitter to pay his respects upon the passing of former U.S. senator and Republican presidential candidate Bob Dole. “Senator Bob Dole was a man of tremendous integrity who committed his life to serving our country,” LaHood tweeted. “He will be remembered as a war hero for his service in WWII and a true statesman during his time in the Senate. My prayers are with the Dole family.”
PEORIA, IL
KSN News

Tributes pour in to honor Sen. Bob Dole’s legacy in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Supporters of late Kansas Senator Bob Dole are honoring his memory, showing an ‘outpouring’ of appreciation for the legacy the senator left behind. Audrey Coleman, Director of the Dole Institute of Politics in Lawrence, said the museum had received an influx of messages from people across the state, remembering the time […]
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Sen. Marshall statement on passing of Bob Dole

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, M.D. issued the following statement on the passing of Senator Bob Dole:. “Kansas and our entire nation are heartbroken having lost a giant with the passing of Senator Bob Dole. As one of the heroes from our greatest generation, you would be hard pressed to find someone with a bigger heart and more resilient than Senator Dole. He was an American hero, a statesman of the highest order, and one of the greatest legislators of all time.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas Democratic Party#Kansas Senate#Republican#Democratic#House#The Republican Party#Americans
fox5atlanta.com

US leaders, veterans react to death of Bob Dole, 'an American statesman'

Bob Dole, a Republican political icon from Kansas whose career spanned decades in the U.S. Senate and included a presidential run in 1996, died Sunday at the age of 98. Remembrances from fellow lawmakers and other US leaders began pouring in after news of his passing was made public by the Elizabeth Dole Foundation.
MILITARY
hiawathaworldonline.com

The nation mourns the loss of Sen. Bob Dole

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) issued the following statement Sunday after the passing of former Kansas Senator Bob Dole:. “Senator Bob Dole will be remembered as a true American hero and an exemplary statesman – a man who chose what was right over what was convenient. Whether it was on the battlefield, in the halls of Congress, or in his everyday life, Senator Dole’s passion and dedication to his fellow Kansan and to his country was a steady reminder that a single person can make a difference and change the world.
WASHINGTON, DC
WCAX

Local politicians remember the late Sen. Bob Dole

Catamount junior guard scores career-high 23 points. On this "You Can Quote Me," the discount drug war, how surplus state money could lower your property taxes and much more. As health experts study to see what the latest variant of the coronavirus is capable of, oil industry leaders are watching gas prices.
BURLINGTON, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Daily Camera

Editorial: Bob Dole: He was a veteran and a true statesman

Robert J. Dole — war hero, senator, presidential candidate, Kansan — has died, at the age of 98. We offer condolences to his wife, Elizabeth, his family, and the many friends and colleagues he met over a full lifetime of service to his country. We didn’t always agree with Bob...
POLITICS
NBC San Diego

Bipartisan Tributes Pour in Following Death of Bob Dole

Republican and Democratic members of Congress sent an outpouring of condolences on Sunday following news of the death of Bob Dole, a former GOP presidential candidate and World War II hero. He was 98. "It is with heavy hearts we announce that Senator Robert Joseph Dole died early this morning...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Missouri Independent

Missouri Independent

2K+
Followers
665
Post
618K+
Views
ABOUT

The Missouri Independent is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering state government, politics and policy. It is staffed by veteran Missouri reporters and is dedicated to its mission of relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Jefferson City are made and their impact on individuals across the Show-Me State. Our journalists adhere to the ethics guidelines of the Society of Professional Journalists and the National Press Photographers Association, as well as the practices embraced by organizations like the Associated Press, ProPublica and The Center for Investigative Reporting. The Independent is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence, and all editorial decisions are made by our journalists. Donors have no influence over content.

 https://missouriindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy