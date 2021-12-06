ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Comments / 0

Related
Oswego County Today

Oswego Moose Lodge To Hold Chicken BBQ

OSWEGO – Oswego Moose Lodge #743 will be hosting a chicken BBQ on Saturday, December 4, beginning at noon until sold out. Dinner includes half chicken, baked beans, potatoes and a dinner roll for $11. Call 315-343-3516 or stop in to the lodge to reserve a dinner. The lodge is...
OSWEGO, NY
Caught in Southie

The Lodge at Publico Returns!

The Lodge at Publico will be open Thursdays through Sundays 4pm-close, beginning December 9th through March 31st 2022. A one of a kind winter oasis, the Lodge is outfitted in oversized flannel blankets and pillows, modern, faux moose and deer heads, retro signage and an artificial snow machine to create a true alpine ambiance in the middle of South Boston. No matter how low temps may drop, Publico’s state-of-the-art retractable roof will keep guests warm and toasty alongside the space’s roaring fire pits and heated lounge areas.
LIFESTYLE
Wadena Pioneer Journal

Elks Lodge buys former Cyber Cafe building

Wadena has seen its fair share of business transitions in recent years. One major change included the sale of the Elks Lodge to El Mariachi back in June 2021. While the Mexican restaurant continues to race to the finish and open their doors, the Elks are moving to embrace a new space in downtown Wadena, in the former Cyber Cafe, 210 Jefferson Street S. More recently that space was home of All Around Divas Boutique before they made the move down the street to their new location at 204 Jefferson Street.
WADENA, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local News#Food Drink#Lochsa Lodge Restaurant
Best Life

This Iconic Department Store Is Closing 60 Stores, Starting in January

From gyms to clothing stores, countless businesses were forced to close up shop in 2020 because of the COVID pandemic. But while progress has been made toward containing the virus, store closures continue. Walgreens closed several locations last month and CVS announced in November that it would be shuttering nearly 900 locations over the next three years. And now, one iconic department store has announced that it is closing several locations next month, with 60 total closures coming soon. Read on to find out which popular retailer is downsizing.
RETAIL
CNN

Costco is offering a new perk to club members

New York (CNN Business) — Costco is searching for ways to make paying $60 for a membership every year worth more to online shoppers — and keep them away from Amazon. So it's expanding an online perk available only to club members: Buy stuff from around 35 brands' websites and save 20% or more.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Independent

Jewish couple kicked off American Airlines flight for refusing to put prayer shawl on floor

A Jewish couple who were kicked off an American Airlines flight for refusing to store their sacred prayer shawl on the floor have filed a lawsuit against the airline.Roberto and Elana Birman, a couple in their 70s, were flying from Miami to New York on flight 322 in August when they claim the incident occurred.A flight attendant allegedly pulled Roberto’s Tallit bag, a 8.5 inch-by-8.5-inch clear plastic bag holding his prayer book and shawl, out from the overhead bin and asked who it belonged to.When the pair indicated it was theirs, the crew member allegedly threw the bag on his...
LIFESTYLE
Mashed

Costco Shoppers Are Freaking Out As Hot Dogs Are Listed 'Out Of Stock'

Costco's hot dogs are a big deal. The obsession started in 1984 with a hot dog cart parked outside a San Diego warehouse where the signature item was sold for $1.50. As Costco Connection illustrates, some things never change. Not only did the original hot dog cart operator, Jay de Geus, still work at Costco in 2009 (then as a regional food-service supervisor), but hot dogs still cost $1.50. And as a bonus, the hot dog now comes with a 20-ounce soda and the original Hebrew National hot dogs have been switched out for Kirkland dogs, which are 10% larger (via Reader's Digest).
SAN DIEGO, CA
Popculture

Meat Recall: 234,000 Pounds Sold of Product Since Recalled

Check your freezers, because the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) of the U.S. Department of Agriculture just announced a massive recall of nearly 235,000 lbs. of pork products. On Dec. 5, the massive meat recall was announced after it was discovered that the items may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
AGRICULTURE
Best Life

Never Check In to a Hotel Without Requesting This, Experts Say

No matter if you're staying in budget accommodations or a luxury five-star retreat, there's no doubt that hotel rooms can be downright dirty. And even though many operators have become hyper-aware of cleanliness and hygiene in their properties due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there may still be some surprising blind spots in housekeeping practices. To keep yourself safe, there's one thing you should always request as soon as you get to your room the next time you check in to a hotel. Read on to see what you should be a top priority after arrival.
LIFESTYLE
Sfvbj.com

Fashion Tenants Fill Sportsmen’s Lodge

The Shops at Sportsmen’s Lodge announced Monday four new fashion retail tenants will be added to the newly redeveloped shopping center in Studio City, filling the center to capacity. The shopping and dining area, which officially opened for business earlier this month, will soon include the first San Fernando Valley...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Pittsburgh

Mt. Oliver Nightclub Shut Down

By: KDKA-TV News Staff MT. OLIVER, Pa. (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Health Department shut down a nightclub in Mt. Oliver. The Green Room on Arlington Avenue was ordered to close Monday. The Health Department said The Green Room was operating as a nightclub without a valid health permit. The business’ Facebook page described itself as a multi-use space for EDM shows, private parties and comedy shows. When the closure order is removed, the Health Department’s website will be updated.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
idahocountyfreepress.com

Pets love Christmas too...

If you’re anything like 85 million Americans, your household has at least one pet. That’s 67 percent of households. And, according to www.worldpopulationreview.com, Idaho has the highest percentage of dog ownership at 58.3 percent of households having a dog. Idaho comes in third for overall pet ownership, just behind Wyoming and West Virginia. With statistics like these, this translates to a lot of pets who are part of the family. How do you include your pets in your family Christmas activities?
PETS
foxbangor.com

Lynde Lodge gives away Thanksgiving meals

HERMON — The Lynde Lodge is typically exclusive to just men but today everyone in the community was invited in for a free thanksgiving meal. The lodge members said they fed roughly one hundred people and brought in the whole family to help. “It’s free, it’s open to the public...
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
SolidSmack

The Best Lodge Dutch Oven for Convenient & Flexible Cooking

As an Amazon Associate Solidsmack.com earns from qualifying purchases. You can choose from the 26 colors available. It is the best Lodge Dutch oven that can offer appealing style and function. The smooth glass surface won’t react to ingredients. It is a piece of multipurpose cookware perfect for marinating, refrigerating,...
LIFESTYLE
parsippanyfocus.com

Sons of Italy Lodge 2561 Annual Beefsteak Dinner

PARSIPPANY — Morris County/Parsippany Sons of Italy ~ Lodge 2561 engages in various community charitable endeavors throughout the year. One way to raise money to promote those efforts is through charitable events such as their Annual Beefsteak Dinner that was held on November 20th at the Bloomingdale Fireman’s Hall. This...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Billings Gazette

3 Bedroom Home in Red Lodge - $2,250,000

The Lone Star Ranchette is log cabin living with jaw-dropping Pryor mountain views. Full of light, every window in every room frames an incredible expanse of sky and extraordinary scenery. Inside, the hewn wood walls glow, the grand rock fireplace provides tranquil ambiance and the vaulted ceilings increase the country luxury. The spacious master bedroom and en suite will not disappoint. Down the stairs, a grand game room, two more refined bedrooms and a classic bathroom round out this high end home. Outside, the twenty acres of gorgeous scenery with can be enjoyed from the wraparound deck or patio throughout the changing seasons. Revel in the beauty and seclusion of this slice of Montana paradise with plenty of hunting and fishing opportunities and then delight in the fact that you are just two miles from historic Red Lodge, Montana.
RED LODGE, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy