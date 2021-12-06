One person dead following an police shooting in Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A man killed during an exchange of gunfire with Westminster police was allegedly driving a stolen vehicle, according to a news release.

The Westminster Police Department said around 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash along the 10300 block of Wadsworth Parkway. An officer spotted a person walking in a ditch just north of Standley Lake High School who matched the suspect's description, and attempted to contact the person.

Police said the adult male suspect fired a gun at the officer and the officer returned fire before losing sight of the man. When other officers arrived, they found him in another area of the ditch.

Officers on scene rendered aid, but the man was later pronounced dead at a hospital, the department said. He had not been identified.

Police later determined that the vehicle had been stolen during an armed carjacking earlier that day.

Officers stressed the shooting was not involved with nearby Standley Lake High School. Students there who were near the scene at band practice were checked on by officers. Police said there was no further threat to the public.

A person died Sunday following an officer-involved shooting in Westminster

This is a developing story and will be updated.