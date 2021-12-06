ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westminster, CO

One person dead following an police shooting in Westminster

Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W6cRA_0dEsthG600

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A man killed during an exchange of gunfire with Westminster police was allegedly driving a stolen vehicle, according to a news release.

The Westminster Police Department said around 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash along the 10300 block of Wadsworth Parkway. An officer spotted a person walking in a ditch just north of Standley Lake High School who matched the suspect's description, and attempted to contact the person.

Police said the adult male suspect fired a gun at the officer and the officer returned fire before losing sight of the man. When other officers arrived, they found him in another area of the ditch.

Officers on scene rendered aid, but the man was later pronounced dead at a hospital, the department said. He had not been identified.

Police later determined that the vehicle had been stolen during an armed carjacking earlier that day.

Officers stressed the shooting was not involved with nearby Standley Lake High School. Students there who were near the scene at band practice were checked on by officers. Police said there was no further threat to the public.

A person died Sunday following an officer-involved shooting in Westminster

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Westminster, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Westminster, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Police Shooting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy