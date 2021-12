Two weeks after the Thanksgiving holiday, Maine is grappling with an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, fueled by the persistent delta variant. The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday reported 2,148 new coronavirus cases and eight additional deaths. It was the first time during the pandemic that the state reported over 2,000 cases in a single day and the third straight day of new records after 1,275 cases on Wednesday and 1,460 on Thursday.

MAINE STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO