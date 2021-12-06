ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Activist Facebook Group Shuts Down Marketers Selling Dangerous 'Magic Dirt' on Facebook

By Posted by EditorDavid
News Slashdot
 4 days ago

There have always been gullible and stupid people who fall for...

tech.slashdot.org

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Facebook ordered to sell off Giphy

The United Kingdom's antitrust watchdog has blocked Facebook's acquisition of Giphy and ordered the social network to sell off the GIF-sharing platform, saying the deal hurts social media users and advertisers by stifling competition for animated images. The Competition and Markets Authority said Tuesday that the deal would let Facebook...
BUSINESS
UPI News

British antitrust watchdog says Facebook's owner must sell Giphy

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Britain's antitrust watchdog on Tuesday blocked Facebook's parent company from owning the GIF-sharing platform Giphy, saying that the acquisition would give the platform too much social media power and stifle competition. The Competition and Markets Authority ordered Meta to sell Giphy following a lengthy investigation. CMA...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Facebook owner Meta told to sell Giphy as British regulator blocks acquisition

LONDON — Meta, Facebook's parent, has been told by the U.K.'s competition watchdog that it must sell GIF-sharing platform Giphy. The Competition and Markets Authority said Tuesday the deal could harm social media users and U.K. advertisers. Meta said that it disagrees with the decision and that it's considering an appeal.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottled Water#Marketers#Tap Water#Facebook Group Shuts
WNCY

Britain directs Facebook to sell GIF maker Giphy

(Reuters) – Britain’s competition regulator said on Tuesday it has directed Facebook owner Meta Platforms to sell animated images platform Giphy after finding that the deal could harm social media users and UK advertisers. The Competition and Markers Authority (CMA) said the decision was in line with provisional findings that...
BUSINESS
enplugged.com

Don’t Do This On Facebook Groups

Most nonprofits understand that Facebook is the largest social networking platform on the planet and they make it a point to spend even a little time posting onto a Facebook page. But, there’s one thing that would set many nonprofits apart:. Although a Facebook page is excellent, generally it’s about...
INTERNET
9to5Mac

UK regulator rules Facebook must sell Giphy due to antitrust concerns

Last year, Facebook announced its plans to acquire the popular GIF service Giphy in a deal valued at around $400 million. While Facebook (now Meta) had said its goal with the Giphy acquisition was to integrate the service deeply with Instagram, regulators have now ordered Facebook to sell Giphy due to antitrust concerns…
MARKETS
Reuters

Facebook says it removes accounts which targeted Vietnamese activists

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Facebook (FB.O) has removed a network of accounts from its platform which it said targeted Vietnamese activists who were critical of the country's government, an official at Facebook's parent company Meta said on Wednesday. In July, the company removed a Vietnamese Facebook group called "E47" which...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
hypebeast.com

Facebook’s Crypto Lead Is Stepping Down

David Marcus, the head of Meta‘s digital wallet Novi, announced on Tuesday that he is stepping down. In a statement posted to his personal Facebook page, Marcus said that he will be leaving the company at the end of the year. “While there’s still so much to do right on...
BUSINESS
Advertising Age

Facebook owner Meta must sell Giphy on competition concerns, U.K. says

The U.K.’s antitrust watchdog said that Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. must sell Giphy to address competition concerns, the first time the regulator has forced a Big Tech firm to unwind an already completed deal. The Competition and Markets Authority concluded its in-depth probe into the tie up and found...
BUSINESS
menifee247.com

Readers invited to follow, contribute to new Facebook group

We invite our readers to follow and participate in our new Menifee 24/7 Sports Page Facebook group. Readers may submit results of local sports events -- a feature that is not available on our main news feed. This is designed to help coaches, parents and athletes contribute news of their teams for others to see. With a small staff, we appreciate the help of our readers in reporting results. Then check our main Menifee 24/7 Facebook page and website each Sunday for a wrap-up of the week's events.
INTERNET
Consumer Reports.org

Consumer groups amicus brief in Muslim Advocates v. Facebook — Facebook is not immune from DC consumer protection law

SUMMARY: Consumer Reports, Public Knowledge, and Upturn refute Facebook’s claim that because its users don’t pay Facebook directly for access to its social network, they don’t have a merchant-consumer relationship, and Facebook and its trade practices are thus not subject to the District of Columbia’s Consumer Protection Procedures Act, or CPPA. The consumer groups note that a contrary, incorrect ruling could cause ripple effects in DC and elsewhere, encouraging other companies that offer “free” goods and services online to assert immunity from consumer protection law.
LAW
News Slashdot

Twitter Acquires, Shuts Down Would-Be Slack Rival Quill

Twitter announced it has acquired Quill, a business-focused messaging service meant to compete against the likes of Slack. According to TechCrunch, "Quill is not making the cut in the acquisition: it will be winding down as an app" as Twitter works to incorporate many of its features into its own service. From the report:
BUSINESS
knowtechie.com

Delete these Android apps if they are installed on your phone

Whatever Google says about the security of the Google Play Store, it’s a fact that they don’t catch every malicious Android app that gets uploaded. Researchers at ThreatFabric say they’ve found a dirty dozen of apps downloaded from the Google Play Store that are actually banking or crypto trojans, which resulted in over 300,000 infections by the dropper apps.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy