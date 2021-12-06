ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

These Ford Bronco Sport Problems Aren’t Exactly New

By Allison Barfield
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 2021 Ford Bronco Sport is a brand new SUV, so it should be reliable, right? Well, some experts recommend skipping a new model until potential issues have been worked out. But the Ford Bronco Sport isn’t technically brand new. It borrows a lot from the Ford Escape. Ford...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

Ford Bronco Finally Getting The Power It Deserves

Based on some interesting customer data revealed earlier this year, it was found that 60% of Ford Bronco buyers chose the more powerful V6 engine and over half spent almost $5,000 on the Sasquatch package. As we've seen with the average selling price of the Ford Maverick, Ford customers are willing to spend more for the truck or pickup they want. Well, there's more good news for Ford fans as it appears the Bronco is in for a power boost in 2022. Ford Authority has found out that Ford Performance will be offering power packs to unlock more performance from the rugged SUV.
CARS
SFGate

Edmunds: Ford Bronco versus Jeep Wrangler

After a 25-year hiatus, the Ford Bronco is back. This new 2021 Bronco SUV pays homage to its predecessors via boxy proportions, round headlights and short overhangs while introducing the latest in convenience and technology features. It’s generated plenty of excitement and serves as an intriguing alternative to a well-known off-roading icon: the Jeep Wrangler.
CARS
Gear Patrol

The New Ford Ranger Could Share One of the Bronco's Best Traits

It's safe to say that the launch of the new Ford Ranger has been confusing. Ford sells a global Ranger in Australia, Europe and more than 180 countries worldwide; Ford also offers a nearly identical Ranger in the American market — albeit with different, non-diesel powertrains. Ford launched the global version just before Thanksgiving. But because Ford doesn't comment on future products, we're now left to guess which global Ranger features will make it stateside.
CARS
Times Union

Forbes Wheels SUV Of The Year: 2022 Ford Bronco

Among the few SUV nameplates resurrected by automakers over the past five years, Ford’s Bronco fulfills the challenging task of living up to the hype surrounding its return to the U.S. market after a more than 25-year absence. The original Bronco, which was sold for three decades, was a staple on and off U.S. highways and coveted among enthusiasts, off-roaders and everyday consumers. What the new Bronco does that other throwbacks do not, is connect the past with the present without fundamentally changing the DNA of what made the boxy SUV so special: body-on-frame construction, true off-roading capability and seemingly endless opportunities for customization.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Bronco Sport#Ford Escape#Consumer Reports#The Bronco Sport
gmauthority.com

Next-Gen 2025 GMC Terrain Rendered As Ford Bronco Sport Rival

As outlined in a GM Authority Opinion Desk report published earlier in this month, General Motors needs a Ford Bronco Sport rival, and badly at that. While GM seems content to let Ford and Jeep slug it out in the rugged compact crossover segment, The General could benefit greatly from offering something to rival the new Ford Bronco Sport. Now, GM Authority is visualizing exactly that with the following next-gen 2025 GMC Terrain rendering.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Ford Is Finally Ready to Replace Your Bronco Hardtop Roof

According to Car and Driver, Ford says it is finally ready to replace your Bronco hardtop roof. Anyone who has already taken delivery of a Bronco model with a faulty roof will have theirs replaced. Additionally, all unsold two and four-door hardtop models and every 2022 Ford Bronco model will receive replacements. The Bronco hardtop roof issue was one of the significant reasons for production stoppages and delays.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Watch The New Ford Bronco Raptor In Off-Road Action

When we heard that Ford would be reviving the Bronco, literally nobody thought this was a bad idea. When we later heard that there would be a Ford Bronco Raptor, we almost wet ourselves with excitement. More power, a short wheelbase, and modernized classic styling? Plus a desert-running suspension? Count us in. The trouble with following the development of new vehicles, however, is that our patience is tested and we're overeager to lap up any info we can find. Luckily, there have been some great spy shots lately, and we got to hear the Bronco Raptor for the first time last month. Now, a new video from The Bronco Nation on YouTube gives us an exclusive look at the new model tackling the trails.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Cars
fordauthority.com

Ford Bronco Five Wheel Tire Pressure Monitoring Kit Out Now

FoMoCo’s extensive catalog of 2021 Ford Bronco parts and accessories launched back in May and has only grown larger in the ensuing months. The beauty of purchasing these items directly from Ford is buyers can have them installed before they even take delivery of their vehicles and finance those goods right along with the Ford Bronco itself. Given the Bronco’s modular construction and how easy it is to change parts, it’s no surprise that the Ford catalog has expanded to include everything from lift kits to possible aftermarket wheels, a Sasquatch fender flare kit, and now, a Ford Bronco five wheel tire pressure monitoring kit from Ford Performance.
CARS
Ellsworth American

On the Road Review: Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks Edition

The thick spray from the rain-soaked highway, plus the constant flip-flop of the wipers after hours of peering at fading white lines and glowing red taillights, is sucking my eyeballs out. But circumstances improve radically outside Waterville, as the downpour stops for the rest of the late-night ride home from Middleboro, Mass.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The Ford Bronco Isn’t Hurting the 2021 Toyota 4Runner

In the SUV world, vehicles can be hot or not, but the 2021 Toyota 4Runner and 2021 Ford Bronco are both sizzling. We expected the Ford Bronco to give the Toyota 4Runner a bit of challenge, but this wasn’t the case. The 2021 Toyota 4Runner is a best seller. According...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

How The Military Inspired The Ford Bronco Sport's Coolest Features

The Ford Bronco Sport is the Jeep Cherokee's worst enemy. There's no question about it. It's now up to Jeep to respond and it won't be an easy task. Ford did a serious amount of homework when designing its new Bronco Sport, especially for the SUV's interior. Enter John Carl Faust, the vehicle's design team leader. He was tasked with coming up with all sorts of cool features, such as the bottle opener in the rear hatch. He also worked with the materials team to make sure the instrument panel, doors, and floor console don't reflect too much light into the driver's face. Details such as these matter.
CARS
Autoblog

Ford Escape and Bronco Sport recalled over braking issue

Ford is recalling certain 2021- and 2022-model-year Escape and Bronco Sport crossovers for improperly manufactured rear brake pads that won't stop the vehicles within the government-mandated distance. The problem is said to be caused by a manufacturing error at Continental Automotive Mexicana, the brake pad supplier. Ford estimates there are nearly 125,000 vehicles covered by the recall, none of which have an electronic brake booster, built from December 2020 to November 2011. The model breakdown in the U.S. is:
CARS
Gear Patrol

Ford's Cool New Truck Could Get the Bronco Treatment

Ford should have a hit with the Maverick. It's a fun, cool-looking small pickup truck. It's super practical. And in base spec, the Maverick packs a 2.5-liter hybrid that earns 42 mpg. And that version has a nominal starting MSRP under $20,000, making it the cheapest hybrid on sale in the United States.
CARS
AutoGuide.com

Ford Bronco Sport vs Subaru Outback Wilderness Comparison

Both of these ruggedized crossovers have a reputation to uphold. The Ford Bronco Sport is the fresher face of the pair, showing up for the 2021 model year. It makes it intentions clear the moment you clock those six white letters on the grille. Son of Bronco means more off-road prowess than other sub-compact SUVs, but with an added layer of refinement that the full-size model does without.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

48K+
Followers
22K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy