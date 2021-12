The Cincinnati Bengals have outscored their opponents 73-23 the past two weeks and get a favorable matchup here in Week 13 as small home favorites. They host the Los Angeles Chargers, who are dead last in run defense DVOA, which isn’t a great stat line against the Bengals and their 357 yards over their previous two games. Joe Mixon has transformed into one of the best running backs in the league and should have a huge day.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO