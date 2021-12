Is Ryan Guzman leaving 9-1-1, and the role of Eddie after the enormous season 5 Christmas episode tonight on Fox? The closing seconds have us REALLY worried. At the end of the episode, after all, Guzman’s character made an announcement to some of his colleagues: Christopher was getting too worried about him out in the field. Because of that, he felt like it was time for him to make a change. He may not love the idea, but feels like it’s necessary and he didn’t want Buck, Hen, or anyone else to hear it from someone other than himself.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO