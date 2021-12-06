Check Out The First Few Minutes Of Danganronpa 1, 2, V3, And S On Nintendo Switch

Relive the first three Danganropa stories on the Nintendo Switch! Danganropa Decadence collects the first three main games of the Danganropa series for the Nintendo Switch: Danganropa: Trigger Happy Havoc, Danganropa 2: Goodbye Despair, and Danganropa V3: Killing Harmony. As an added bonus, the collection also has the spin-off game Danganropa S: Ultimate Summer Camp. The last game is an expanded stand-alone board game of the mini-game presented in Danganropa V3: Killing Harmony. To us, that’s already a great deal, all for the price of $59.99, that’s a great steal. Hence, if you’re into playing visual novel games and love mystery and detective work, then you must be interested in the Danganropa Decadence release date.
