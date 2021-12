Hal Houghton has been coaching soccer for a while now. Yet, the longtime Century boys coach admits he has never coached somebody quite like Max Comfere. “He’s one of those guys that you’re lucky to get to coach in your career,” Houghton said. “... As long as I have been here, I think we had maybe one other year where we had a guy, where it was like, if we get this guy the ball, he could possibly score for us. But we typically have not had teams where we are trying to get the ball to one player. And we didn’t try to get Max the ball all the time. But it was always nice to have him out there because if he gets the ball up there, he’s so dangerous.”

SOCCER ・ 4 DAYS AGO