LAS VEGAS – By the time he finished fighting Isaac Cruz on June 19, Francisco Vargas’ face was a bloody mess. Such grotesque consequences aren’t unusual when Vargas fights, but the bullish, shorter Cruz’s continual use of his head was partially the cause of the scar tissue around Vargas’ eyes opening up yet again. Vargas had smaller cuts above both eyes before another accidental clash of heads caused a gruesome gash over Vargas’ right eye with just over 30 seconds to go in their 10-round lightweight bout at Toyota Center in Houston.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO