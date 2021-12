NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. – The Merrimack College men's basketball team was down just 11 at halftime against Gonzaga University on Thursday night. For the fourth game in a row, Jordan Minor led the Warriors, scoring 17 points. The Kingston, Mass native also pulled down seven rebounds. Ziggy Reid had one of his best games of the season so far, scoring 16 points, after knocking down four threes. Mikey Watkins chipped in with eight points, seven rebounds, and four assists in the defeat. The matchup against the Bulldogs marks the first time that Merrimack has played against a ranked team in program history.

