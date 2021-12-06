ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

McKinney’s career-high 17 puts San Diego over Cal Poly 52-51

By The Associated Press
The State
 4 days ago

Wayne McKinney III came off the bench to tally a career-high 17 points to lead San Diego to a 52-51 win over Cal Poly on...

www.thestate.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football Head Coach Resigns In ‘Stunning’ Move

A notable college football head coach walked away from his position on Tuesday afternoon. McNeese head coach Frank Wilson has resigned, according to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. It’s reportedly a “stunning” move to those within the program. There’s a reason Wilson’s leaving McNeese, though. According to multiple reports, he’s...
COLLEGE SPORTS
New York Post

LSU quarterback Max Johnson apparently wants no part of Brian Kelly

Brian Kelly is going to need to find a quarterback. A week after he took the LSU job and prompted an uproar over how his Notre Dame exit went down, Kelly’s starting quarterback Max Johnson announced Tuesday that he will enter the transfer portal. His brother, Jake, the top-ranked tight end in the class of 2022, also announced he would decommit.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Diego#Mustangs#Ap
fishduck.com

Bring Back Chip Kelly? No Thanks

There is no doubt that the Chip Kelly era at Oregon was a magical time. Kelly’s four-year tenure as Head Coach of the Oregon Ducks was the greatest run in Oregon football history. In those four years, the Ducks went 46-7 and played in three “BCS” bowl games and one national championship game. Oregon was the coolest, flashiest, and most confident brand around. Do not get me wrong; I can understand the impulse to want him back.
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
KIDO Talk Radio

The Two Former BSU Coaches Who Will Save Oregon Football

Mario Cristobal has left Eugene and the Oregon Ducks to return home to coach his alma mater, the Miami Hurricanes. The Ducks find themselves once again looking for their next head coach—the leader who would get them into the College Football Playoffs and eventually compete for national championships. There's...
OREGON STATE
The Spun

Breaking: Alabama Star Will Miss College Football Playoff

When Alabama steps on the field for a battle against Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl, the Crimson Tide will have to do so without two of their best players. During the SEC title game against Georgia, star wide receiver John Metchie went down with a knee injury. After the game, the Crimson Tide learned that Metchie suffered a torn ACL and would be done for the rest of the season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KTVN.com

Sports Minute: Earlington leads San Diego past Illinois-Chicago 64-52

PARADISE, Nev. (AP) — Marcellus Earlington had 14 points as San Diego defeated Illinois-Chicago 64-52 in the Las Vegas Classic on Friday. Joey Calcaterra pitched in with 13 points and eight rebounds for the Toreros (4-3). Damaria Franklin had 12 points and seven rebounds to pace the Flames (2-4). For...
SAN DIEGO, CA
uicflames.com

Flames Drop Vegas Finale to San Diego, 64-52

LAS VEGAS – The UIC men's basketball team dropped a 64-52 decision to San Diego Friday (Nov. 26) to wrap up play at the Las Vegas Classic. Damaria Franklin scored a team-high 12 points while leading the team with seven rebounds and four assists. For his performance over the two games, Franklin was named to the All-Tournament Team.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Observer-Reporter

Cal's Alston overcame scare, now puts fear in defenses

CALIFORNIA – Philip Alston still remembers running up and down the basketball court at California University’s Hamer Hall on that September day in 2019, playing in a pickup game. He also remembers feeling lightheaded, then getting dizzy, then …. “I collapsed to the floor. The next thing I remember was...
CALIFORNIA, PA
The State

Wright lifts CS Northridge past San Diego 56-52

Atin Wright had 16 points as Cal State Northridge narrowly defeated San Diego 56-52 on Sunday. Darius Brown II had 12 points for Cal State Northridge (3-3). Onyi Eyisi added eight rebounds. Marcellus Earlington had 20 points and nine rebounds for the Toreros (4-4). Terrell Brown added nine rebounds and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
gopoly.com

Cal Poly Visits California Baptist Thursday, San Diego Sunday

SAN LUIS OBISPO – Resuming action following an eight-day break, the Cal Poly men's basketball program continues a nine-game road trip with its first visit to California Baptist on Thursday, Dec. 2 (7 p.m.) and first trip to San Diego in 26 years on Sunday, Dec. 5 (1 p.m.). Crossing the halfway point of the program's lengthiest road trip in 51 years, Cal Poly snapped a four-game slide with a 67-63 victory against Idaho (Nov. 24) to claim third place at the inaugural SoCal Challenge (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.). Three of Cal Poly's four losses this season have come by seven total points. Beginning the season with five successive victories, California Baptist (6-1) counts No. 8 Texas (Nov. 24) as its lone loss. San Diego (4-4), meanwhile, visits Fresno State on Wednesday, Dec. 1 before hosting Cal Poly.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy