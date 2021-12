DETROIT - Nothing is guaranteed in the NHL. For Red Wings defenseman and Dearborn Heights native Jordan Oesterle, patience has been the key. While Oesterle has played in just seven games for Detroit this season, he has appeared in each of the last three along its blue line. When asked about his role after Monday's morning skate, the 29-year-old Oesterle said he is always ready for the moment when his number is called.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO