The Minnesota Wild had their hands full to open their game against the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday evening. The Coyotes stole the first goal of the night that started a rough first period for the Wild. Following that first period, the Wild fixed their issues and had a smooth second period that added three straight goals in their favor. They had to fight off a Coyotes comeback attempt late in the third but made it out with their fourth straight win.

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO