Broncos' Bobby Massie: Available Sunday

Bolles (illness) could be ready to return Sunday according to Vic Fangio, George Stoia III of The Denver Gazette reports. Bolles was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Nov. 22 after testing positive for the virus. He is vaccinated, so as soon as he is asymptomatic and can return two negative tests 24 hours apart, he can be removed from the list. A starter since being selected in the first round of the 2017 Draft, Bolles' return would be a big boost to the Broncos' offensive line, especially with his direct back up, Calvin Anderson (knee) likely to miss time.
