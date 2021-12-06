ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos' Bobby Massie: Available Sunday

 4 days ago

Massie (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against Kansas City,...

Wake Up Wyoming

Teddy Bridgewater Bails Out During Broncos Embarrassing Loss

The Denver Broncos looked great yesterday. In their color rush uniforms sporting the old D logo on the helmet decked out in orange, they looked sharp - at least with what they were wearing. Outside of that, there was nothing pretty about yesterday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. In particular,...
NFL
FanSided

Former Denver Broncos star Demaryius Thomas dead at 33

Former Denver Broncos star receiver, five-time Pro Bowler, and Super Bowl champion Demaryius Thomas has reportedly died at the age of 33. Football was played on Thursday night, but in a flash, the game became absolutely meaningless. As the Steelers-Vikings game continued to descend into strange chaos, news spread across...
NFL
CBS Sports

Broncos' Bradley Chubb: Will be on pitch count Sunday

Coach Vic Fangio said that Chubb (ankle), who was activated from injured reserve Saturday, will be on a pitch count during his first game back from injured reserve Sunday against the Chargers, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports. Chubb suffered a minor setback early in the week, but he will...
NFL
CBS Sports

Broncos' Tyrie Cleveland: Won't play Sunday

Cleveland (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chargers. Cleveland suffered a late-week injury, which can often threaten to keep a player out of a game. The Broncos will accordingly be without some of their special-teams depth.
NFL
denverbroncos.com

Injury Report: S Kareem Jackson and T Bobby Massie doubtful, three Broncos questionable for #LACvsDEN

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos will likely be without a pair of starters as they face the Chargers on Sunday. Safety Kareem Jackson (neck) and tackle Bobby Massie (ankle) were both listed as doubtful on the team's final injury report of the week. Jackson did not practice this week after suffering an injury against the Eagles, and Massie missed Friday's practice after being limited on Wednesday and Thursday.
NFL
CBS Sports

Broncos' Shelby Harris: Not active Sunday

Harris (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chargers. Harris hurt himself in practice late in the week, so this was a likely outcome. He'll try to return in time to take on the Chiefs in Week 13.
NFL
USA Today

Broncos-Chiefs: Nine prop bets for 'Sunday Night Football'

The Denver Broncos earned a decisive victory in Week 12, and the schedule presents another AFC West opponent in Week 13. The Broncos (6-5) look to boost their playoff position when they oppose the division-leading Kansas City Chiefs (7-4) at 6:20 p.m. MST Sunday in Arrowhead Stadium. Denver opened as...
NFL
CBS Sports

Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Quiet in Sunday's win

Sutton caught two of three targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 28-13 win over the Chargers. None of the Broncos' big three wideouts reached 30 receiving yards in the game, as Denver's defense and running backs carried the day. Sutton has now gone three straight games with three targets or fewer and under 30 yards, making him a risky option in Week 13 against Kansas City.
NFL
CBS Sports

Broncos' Teddy Bridgewater: Guts through shin injury Sunday

Coach Vic Fangio noted that Bridgewater played through a shin injury during the second half of Sunday's 28-13 win against the Chargers, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports. "He toughed it out," Fangio said. "He was nowhere near 100 percent." It was an up-and-down performance from Bridgewater, who was...
NFL
CBS Sports

Broncos' Javonte Williams: Big effort in Sunday's win

Williams carried the ball 14 times for 54 yards and a touchdown and caught three of four targets for 57 yards in Sunday's 28-13 win over the Chargers. While Melvin Gordon led the Broncos in rushing, Williams was by far the more productive back, scoring his first rushing TD since Week 3 while leading Denver in receiving yards to top 100 scrimmage yards for the second time in the last three games. Williams will attempt to build on that momentum in a Week 13 clash with Kansas City.
NFL
denverbroncos.com

Injury Report: Garett Bolles, Bobby Massie could return for Broncos' Week 13 game vs. Kansas City

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos could soon get much-needed reinforcements for their offensive line. Head Coach Vic Fangio said Monday that he was hopeful starting left tackle Garett Bolles and right tackle Bobby Massie could return in time for Denver's pivotal Week 13 game against the Chiefs. Bolles has been out since the Broncos' Week 8 win over Washington with an ankle injury and has been on the Reserve/COVID-19 list since Nov. 22, while Massie has been out with an ankle injury since Denver's Week 9 win over Dallas.
NFL
CBS Sports

Broncos' Kareem Jackson: May play Sunday

Jackson (neck) has a chance of playing Sunday according to head coach Vic Fangio, George Stoia III of The Denver Gazette reports. Jackson suffered the injury during a Week 10 loss to the Eagles and hasn't played or practiced since. His return would be a big boost to the secondary, as the 12-year vet has been a pillar of the Broncos' defense.
NFL
CBS Sports

Broncos' Garett Bolles: Might play Sunday

Bolles (illness) could be ready to return Sunday according to Vic Fangio, George Stoia III of The Denver Gazette reports. Bolles was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Nov. 22 after testing positive for the virus. He is vaccinated, so as soon as he is asymptomatic and can return two negative tests 24 hours apart, he can be removed from the list. A starter since being selected in the first round of the 2017 Draft, Bolles' return would be a big boost to the Broncos' offensive line, especially with his direct back up, Calvin Anderson (knee) likely to miss time.
NFL

