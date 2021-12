Another week, another offensive struggle. That has been the story too often for the Jaguars this season – and it was a big part of another difficult West Coast story Sunday. With rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence struggling statistically, and with the offense fumbling early and stumbling throughout, the Jaguars trailed quickly and never recovered. The Los Angeles Rams took advantage, pulling away for a 37-7 victory at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

