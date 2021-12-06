ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Georgia Tech football hires Chip Long as offensive coordinator

By From Staff Reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t0XqU_0dEsoB1v00
Nov 23, 2019; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive coordinator Chip Long runs to the locker room at halftime of the game against the Boston College Eagles at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports Matt Cashore

Chip Long, who was rated as one of college football’s top offensive coordinators while leading high-powered offenses at Memphis and Notre Dame from 2016-19, has been hired as Georgia Tech football’s new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, head coach Geoff Collins announced on Sunday.

A 16-year Division I coaching veteran, including 14 at the major-conference level, Long has helped lead teams to 13 bowl games over the past 16 seasons. He has five years of experience as offensive coordinator, including ultra-successful stints at Memphis (2016) and Notre Dame (2017-19).

Among all currently active offensive coordinators, Long was the sixth-highest-rated OC in the nation during his four-year stint with Memphis and ND, according to analytics produced by SportsSource Analytics/Coaches By The Numbers. Among current offensive coordinators, Long is one of only six OCs to receive a five-star rating from Coaches By The Numbers from 2016-19, joining Oklahoma co-coordinators Bill Bedenbaugh and Cale Gundy, Ohio State’s Kevin Wilson, Clemson’s Tony Elliott and Penn State’s Mike Yurcich.

“I’m excited to welcome Chip, his wife, Kari, and his daughters, Lyla and Alyson, to the Georgia Tech football family,” Collins said. “He has directed some of the nation’s top offenses during his time at Memphis and Notre Dame, has an outstanding record of developing players to reach their highest potential and has the proven ability to put his offenses in the best position to play winning football. Chip’s proven ability as an offensive coordinator is going to be a great fit for the talented players that we have on our roster.”

During his three seasons at Notre Dame, Long directed nationally ranked offenses while helping the Fighting Irish rebound from a 4-8 campaign in 2016 to go 32-6 over his three seasons with the team, including a berth in the 2018 College Football Playoff. In Long’s first season at Notre Dame (2017), the Fighting Irish set school records for rushing offense (3,503 yards – No. 7 nationally) and yards per carry (6.3 avg. – No. 3 nationally), while also ranking among the nation’s leaders in scoring offense (No. 24 – 34.2 ppg) and relative scoring offense (No. 10 – 142.8%).

In his second season at ND, Long helped develop quarterback Ian Book from a backup into one of the nation’s top signal-callers. With Long directing the Fighting Irish’s offense, Book became the first Notre Dame quarterback to ever win the first nine starts of his career, set a school record with a 68.2 completion percentage, and was a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award (nation’s top player) and Davey O’Brien Award (nation’s top quarterback) and a finalist for the Manning Award (nation’s top quarterback). Notre Dame posted an undefeated regular season and earned its first CFP berth, and Long was named one of five finalists for the 2018 Broyles Award (nation’s top assistant coach).

The Irish once again had one of college football’s best offenses in 2019, as it ranked among the nation’s leaders in scoring offense (No. 13 – 36.8 ppg), plays per point (No. 11 – 1.86 ppp) and points per possession (No. 18 – 2.38 ppp). They also had the nation’s fifth-fewest turnovers (.85) and 12-fewest sacks allowed (1.23) per game.

Prior to earning the role at Notre Dame, Long’s first season as an offensive coordinator was at Memphis in 2016, where he directed an offense that ranked among the top 20 nationally in scoring (No. 15 – 38.8 ppg), passing (No. 14 – 304.4 ypg), passing efficiency (No. 17 – 152.53) and completion percentage (No. 17 – 63.5%).

Most recently, Long served as the offensive coordinator at Tulane in 2021. Despite the challenges caused by being displaced from campus for nearly a month due to Hurricane Ida, Tulane gained 396 yards in a 40-35 season-opening loss to No. 2 Oklahoma, which was the most yards that OU allowed to a non-conference opponent this season, and more than it surrendered against a pair of Big 12 opponents, including regular-season conference champion Oklahoma State. The Green Wave closed the season with 501 and 452 yards, respectively, in a win over USF and a narrow loss to Memphis.

In addition to his five seasons as an offensive coordinator, Long’s coaching career also includes stints at Louisville (2006-07 – graduate assistant), Arkansas (2008-09 – graduate assistant), Illinois (2010-11 – tight ends), Arizona State (2012-13 – tight ends/recruiting coordinator; 2014-15 – tight ends/special teams/recruiting coordinator) and Tennessee (2020 – offensive analyst). As recruiting coordinator at Arizona State, he was named one of the nation’s top recruiters by both Rivals and 247Sports in 2015. The Sun Devils also averaged 37 points per game, had two 10-win seasons, won the 2013 Pac-12 South Division championship and appeared in four bowl games during his four seasons at ASU.

“I’m honored to be the offensive coordinator at Georgia Tech,” Long said. “I’m unbelievably excited about the wealth of talent, experience and potential that we have on the offensive side of the ball. We have the pieces in place to field a dynamic offense, score a lot of points and develop players for success both at Tech and beyond. I can’t wait to get started on The Flats.”

A Birmingham, Ala. native, Long played tight end and wide receiver at the University of North Alabama from 2002-05. He earned first-team NCAA Division II all-America honors as a senior in 2005 and graduated from UNA with a bachelor’s degree in history with psychology and business administration minors. In 2010, he was named to the Gulf South Conference all-decade team as a tight end.

Long and his wife, Kari, have two daughters: Lyla and Alyson.

THE CHIP LONG FILE

Personal

Hometown: Birmingham, Ala.

Family: Wife: Kari; Children: Lyla and Alyson

Alma Mater: North Alabama, 2005

Playing Experience

2002-05: North Alabama (TE/WR)

Coaching Experience

2006-07: Louisville (graduate assistant)

2008-09: Arkansas (graduate assistant)

2010-11: Illinois (tight ends)

2012-13: Arizona State (tight ends/recruiting coordinator)

2014-15: Arizona State (tight ends/special teams/recruiting coordinator)

2016: Memphis (offensive coordinator)

2017-19: Notre Dame (offensive coordinator)

2020: Tennessee (offensive analyst)

2021: Tulane (offensive coordinator)

Comments / 0

Related
fromtherumbleseat.com

Back Seat Coachin’: The Chip Long Offense

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets fired Dave Patenaude as offensive coordinator, and have replaced him with Tulane OC Chip Long. Long is a veteran coach around the Power 5 world with stops in Louisville, Arkansas, Illinois, Notre Dame, Tennessee, and now GT. Long’s most recent stop was under Willie Fritz...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Video Of Nebraska Cheerleader Is Going Viral

On Friday afternoon, the Nebraska Cornhuskers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes in a matchup of Big Ten West programs. Early on, it looked like Nebraska would finally end the season on a high note. The Huskers jumped out to a 21-6 lead in the second half and looked to be en route to a comfortable win.
NEBRASKA STATE
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Admits 1 Major Program Has Gotten ‘Toxic’

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum was not surprised by Florida’s decision to fire head coach Dan Mullen on Sunday. The Gators officially announced the decision on Sunday, with one game in the regular season remaining. Finebaum admitted that things had gotten “toxic” for the major program. “Well, he had...
COLLEGE SPORTS
firstsportz.com

Who is CeeDee Lamb’s Girlfriend? Know all about Crymson Rose

Cedarian Lamb, popularly known as “CeeDee,” is a star wide receiver who features for the Dallas Cowboys of the National Football League. Born on April 8, 1999, CeeDee played college football at Oklahoma where he achieved great laurels. In the 2017 season, he featured in all 14 games, posting 46 receptions for 807 yards and seven touchdowns.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Illinois State
State
Georgia State
State
Arkansas State
FanSided

Auburn football: 5 Bo Nix transfer portal landing spots

If Bo Nix actually does end up transferring from the Auburn football program, a large swath of Tiger fans ought to be ashamed of their behavior that led to that. Nix has been a lightning rod all season and has caught the blame for the team’s early-season loss to Penn State–which could alternatively be contributed to play-calling gaffes by Mike Bobo and a phantom Zakoby McClain targeting call on fourth and goal that would have given AU the ball back down one with over 12 minutes left to go–and the team’s near-loss to Georgia State a week later that required TJ Finley to come in and save the day in the fourth quarter.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Lee Corso Has 2-Word Message For Cincinnati

Before every episode of ESPN’s College GameDay, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit discuss the latest news and results in college football. Herbstreit then shares a video of their interaction on Twitter. This Saturday morning, Herbstreit asked Corso about Cincinnati’s recent win over East Carolina. It’s fair to say Corso isn’t...
CINCINNATI, OH
Roll 'Bama Roll

Brian Kelly is going to be a disaster at LSU

Since Nick Saban arrived at Alabama, LSU has been the school that provided the greatest threat to Alabama’s dominance in the SEC West. Yes, the Tide had an eight game winning streak in the series beginning January 9, 2012, but many of those games were hard fought, physical contests. Once it was announced that Ed Orgeron would be stepping down after the season, there was a keen interest among Alabama fans about who AD Scott Woodward would land.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thespun.com

Colin Cowherd Believes He Knows Why Brian Kelly Left Notre Dame

Brian Kelly shocked the college football world on Monday evening when he left Notre Dame for LSU. He seemed to be perfectly comfortable as the head man for the school, especially after another successful 11-1 season. That said, when the best conference comes calling, it’s very hard to say no...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cale Gundy
Person
Chip Long
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lee Corso names national championship game he wants to see the most

Lee Corso and the College GameDay crew are in Columbus, Ohio, for the College Football Playoff elimination game between No. 7 Michigan State and No. 2 Ohio State. Corso visited with Kirk Herbstreit Saturday morning prior to ESPN’s pregame show starting, and Corso said the Buckeyes were the No. 2 team in the nation behind Georgia.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Look: Caleb Williams Reacts To Spencer Rattler’s Decision

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams had Spencer Rattler’s back when the preseason Heisman favorite announced his plans to transfer. On Monday, Rattler took some time to thank Sooner Nation before making his decision to enter the transfer portal. “Thank you for allowing me to be a student-athlete at this prestigious...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#American Football#Notre Dame#Georgia Tech Football#Oc#Ohio State#Clemson#Penn State#Irish
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Message For Former Alabama Player That Transferred

On Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed his team’s running back situation while making his weekly radio appearance. During that discussion, Saban mentioned one of his former players. Since the Crimson Tide are shorthanded at running back, Saban mentioned how Keilan Robinson would be “playing a lot” if...
ALABAMA STATE
1130 AM: The Tiger

Could A Former Heisman Favorite Transfer Into LSU

The LSU football team has their new Head Coach with Brian Kelly, which means there could be a lot of other "new" parts of the program too. There are a ton of reports surfacing that Kelly is trying to bring his Offensive and Defensive Coordinators along with him to Baton Rouge. But it might not just be a coaching staff that Kelly looks to turnover quickly.
NFL
On3.com

5-star LB Harold Perkins narrows list to final 3 schools

Cypress (Texas) Cy Park five-star linebacker Harold Perkins officially trimmed his list of schools on Thursday. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound playmaker told On3 he will decide between LSU, Texas and Texas A&M. Perkins also told On3 he has a commitment date set. He will announce his pledge Jan. 2 at the...
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
College Football
College
Tulane University
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals his pick to win the Heisman Trophy

SEC analyst Paul Finebaum has seen enough. Week 12 action around the country is over and Finebaum has made Bryce Young his pick for the 2021 Heisman, with some caveats. “Probably and I say probably, Bryce Young,” Finebaum said. “But I will say this to you … until yesterday, it was open to almost the entire country. Now it’s narrowing down.
COLLEGE SPORTS
BamaCentral

Possible Transfer Portal Targets for Alabama Football

The transfer portal is a newer wrinkle to the world of college football, and coaches and players alike are still learning to adapt to the volatility of this new system. Analysts of the game have referred to the new one-time transfer rule as "college football free agency," and Alabama head coach Nick Saban has already taken advantage of it, bringing in stars Jameson Williams and Henry To'o To'o last season from the transfer portal.
ALABAMA STATE
The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
4K+
Followers
139
Post
718K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Albany Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy