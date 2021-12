The image of Aaron Rodgers in the Soldier Field end zone screaming “I still own you” after a game-sealing touchdown run has festered in the minds of Chicago Bears fans for nearly two months. As the Bears prepare for the rematch against the Green Bay Packers and the quarterback who has gone 22-5 against them over his career, determining just how much the moment still rankles Bears players and ...

NFL ・ 5 HOURS AGO