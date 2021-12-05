ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Tennis-No plans to suspend events in China over Peng, says ITF chief-BBC

By Syndicated Content
whtc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – The president of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) told the BBC that it did not have plans to suspend events in China amid widespread concern for player Peng Shuai. The former doubles world number one made a sexual assault...

whtc.com

Comments / 1

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens Biden admin: ‘US will pay, wait and see’

China threatened the United States on Tuesday over the Biden administration’s diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, warning that the US will “pay” for its action. On Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced the administration “will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Itf#Reuters#Chinese#Wta
Telegraph

My wife was 'disappeared' by China's elite – now I want to expose their corruption

Desmond Shum, 53, looks too big for the small Oxford café where I meet him. His legs are practically bent double around the tiny stool where he sits, his broad shoulders fill out a stylish but slightly rumpled jacket, and he’s sporting a pair of enormous blue headphones. He looks like a tech entrepreneur or an off-duty bodyguard. In fact, he is one of the most senior defectors to the West ever to come out of China.
WORLD
The Independent

Trump predicts 'something will happen' between Taiwan and China after Olympics

Donald Trump predicts "something will happen" between Taiwan and China after the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics while saying America is at "the lowest it has ever been". Speaking to Nigel Farage on GB News, the former president said: "There were no planes flying over Taiwan, you didn't talk about Taiwan when I was president.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Top Space Force official says China is developing capabilities at 'twice the rate' of the US and warns Beijing could surpass the US by 2030

The Space Force's Vice Chief of Space Operations General David Thompson said that China is moving at 'twice the rate' of the U.S. in developing capabilities in space. 'The fact, that in essence, on average, they are building and fielding and updating their space capabilities at twice the rate we are means that very soon, if we don't start accelerating our development and delivery capabilities, they will exceed us,' Thompson said during the Reagan National Defense Forum on Saturday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: China trying to build first Atlantic coast warship base – here’s where

China is seeking to establish a major new military base in Africa with direct access to the Atlantic Ocean, according to U.S. intelligence officials who spoke with the Wall Street Journal on Sunday. A permanent base on the Atlantic coast would allow Chinese warships to rearm across the ocean from the U.S., giving easier geographic access to major U.S. cities like Washington, D.C., New York City, Boston, and more.
MILITARY
Washington Times

Pentagon warns China is preparing for military campaign to take over Taiwan

China’s military is actively preparing for a potential attack against Taiwan and the Pentagon is working closely with the island’s military to deter a direct assault and develop asymmetric weapons to fight off Beijing, senior Biden administration officials told Congress on Wednesday. Ely Ratner, assistant defense secretary for...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

Video shot by activist fresh proof of China’s atrocities against Uyghurs

China, which has faced global provocation over the coronavirus pandemic, the recent standoff with the Philippines in South China and rising tensions with Taiwan, is now making news for the dreadful treatment of the Uyghur Muslim minority community at concentration camps in the Xinjiang province. Fresh and strong evidence has...
SOCIETY
AFP

China warns Olympic diplomatic boycott nations as France rebuffs US campaign

China warned Western nations on Thursday that they would "pay the price" for a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics as a French minister said they would not be joining the US-backed effort. Washington unveiled its decision not to send a diplomatic delegation earlier in the week, saying it was prompted by widespread rights abuses by China and what it sees as a "genocide" against the Muslim Uyghur minority in Xinjiang. Australia, Britain and Canada followed suit in a flurry of diplomatic bonhomie on Wednesday. The boycott stopped short of not sending athletes to the February Games but nonetheless infuriated Beijing, which hinted at retaliation on Thursday.
SPORTS
Telegraph

Omicron is a horrible dilemma for zero-Covid China

Omicron is the end of the road for China’s zero-Covid policy. The Communist Party cannot plausibly suppress a variant that spreads with lightning speed through asymptomatic cases that escape surveillance. Any such attempt would probably fail. Even if total suppression could be achieved, the social, economic, and strategic costs of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Beijing warns US will 'pay the price' for Olympics diplomatic boycott

China warned on Tuesday the United States would "pay the price" for a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics over human rights concerns. The US move -- which stopped short of preventing athletes from attending -- comes after Washington spent months wrangling over what position to take on the Games, beginning in February next year, over what it has termed China's "genocide" of the Uyghur minority. The move drew fiery opposition from Beijing, which threatened unspecified countermeasures, warning the US would "pay the price for its wrongdoing". "Stay tuned," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters at a daily press briefing.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy