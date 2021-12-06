ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Aquarium of the Pacific decorates for the holidays

By Wendy Burch
KTLA.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach has set...

ktla.com

Fox News

Jussie Smollett Flashback: Media, celebrities ran with false allegations made by 'Empire' star

Actor Jussie Smollett was found guilty Thursday on five charges related to staging hate crime against himself and lying to police, a complete 180-degree turn from the days and weeks immediately following the 2019 incident in which various members of the liberal media and celebrity figures jumped to the "Empire" star's defense and even blamed former President Trump and his supporters for creating the political climate leading to the fake attack.
The Associated Press

Michael Nesmith, the Monkee for all seasons, dies at 78

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Michael Nesmith, the singer-songwriter, author, actor-director and entrepreneur who will likely be best remembered as the wool-hatted, guitar-strumming member of the made-for-television rock band The Monkees, has died at 78. Nesmith, who had undergone quadruple bypass surgery in 2018, died at home Friday of natural...
CBS News

Former NFL star Demaryius Thomas found dead at 33

Former NFL star Demaryius Thomas was found dead in his Roswell, Georgia home Thursday evening, police there say. He was 33. "Preliminary information is that his death stems from a medical issue, and our investigators currently have no reason to believe otherwise," police in the Atlanta suburb said in a statement.
Fox News

Al Unser, four-time Indy 500 winner, dead at 82

Al Unser, a driver who won the Indianapolis 500 four times during his career, died following a long illness at his home in Chama, New Mexico, Indianapolis Motor Speedway said early Friday. Known as "Big Al" once his own son made a name for himself in racing, Unser is part...
