Aquarium of the Pacific decorates for the holidays

Actor Jussie Smollett was found guilty Thursday on five charges related to staging hate crime against himself and lying to police, a complete 180-degree turn from the days and weeks immediately following the 2019 incident in which various members of the liberal media and celebrity figures jumped to the "Empire" star's defense and even blamed former President Trump and his supporters for creating the political climate leading to the fake attack.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 HOURS AGO