Environment

Videocast: Falling Temperatures and Strong Winds Monday

By Daji Aswad
WISN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight wet conditions dwindle but cold air...

www.wisn.com

100.7 WITL

Warmer Temperatures This Weekend In Michigan With Strong Winds

A storm system is headed towards Michigan this weekend, and with it, we will see some rain and thunderstorms through the overnight on Friday and into Saturday. If you have any holiday decorations outside, make sure that they are securely fastened to something, or won't be blown away. We are in store for some very strong winds this weekend.
MICHIGAN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

LIGHT SNOW TODAY... THEN, A WINTER STORM TOMORROW NIGHT

Light snow that has been ongoing today, will continue through the afternoon. The disturbance bringing this snow is much weaker than the winter storm we will be dealing with tomorrow, but we could still see a coating to about 2″ of snowfall across the area today. Otherwise, it will be a cloudy and breezy afternoon with a quiet night in store for the region.
ENVIRONMENT
#Wind Advisory
abc57.com

Rain, Rollercoaster Temps, & Strong Wind

Batten down the hatches, and secure Santa Claus, Saturday will be windy, as gusts likely top 40 mph. Temperatures rise gradually along with a southwest breeze Friday afternoon, showers and possible thunderstorms arrive ahead of the cold front Friday evening. Temperatures spike near 60 before the front early Saturday morning. The wind howls as temperatures fall through the day Saturday. Gusts could peak close to 50 mph midday Saturday, as temperatures fall into the 30s by the afternoon. The wild weather clears Sunday, and the forecast is fair for early next week, no snow.
ENVIRONMENT
wtae.com

Heavy downpours, isolated thunder possible Saturday

PITTSBURGH — Mostly cloudy and mild today with an isolated shower possible late this afternoon and evening. Warm front lifts late tonight and will spark up a few showers but more steady rain expected after midnight. Can't rule out heavy downpours and isolated thunder especially in the morning and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
94.9 WMMQ

Warmer Temperatures This Weekend In Michigan With Strong Winds

NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Record Warmth & Whipping Winds On Tap For Saturday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Our Purple Friday is looking more gray than anything else. Despite an abundance of clouds, temperatures will climb into the mid-50s, topping out about 10-12° warmer than Thursday. We stay dry for the majority of the day, with chances for showers increasing Friday evening and later on. While any showers we get late Friday will be plain rain, severe weather is possible on Saturday. In fact, the first half of our weekend is shaping up to be very warm and windy before becoming very stormy in the evening. Most of Maryland is under a Wind Advisory from 4 p.m. Saturday through 1...
MARYLAND STATE
97.5 NOW FM

Warmer Temperatures This Weekend In Michigan With Strong Winds

CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Increased Risk For Severe Conditions Friday Night

CHICAGO (CBS)– Severe weather is approaching the Chicago area. Friday will be a partly cloudy day with high temperatures in the upper 40s. Rain is expected by the afternoon and conditions could be severe. Areas south of the city are at the greatest risk for damaging winds and brief isolated tornados. REALTIME WEATHER ALERTThe severe weather threat has INCREASED across #Chicago. Greatest risk area appears south of the city for damaging wind and brief isolated tornado. Timing: 8pm-2am Stay weather aware. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/K8LiBbikGm — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) December 10, 2021 A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until noon for areas near Kanakakee. Dense Fog ADVISORY posted until noon. Visibility reduce to one quarter mile or less in fog. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/GJEjmmDAqv — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) December 10, 2021 Snow showers are possible on Saturday. A Wind Advisory takes effect. Sunny Sunday with milder conditions.
CHICAGO, IL
1240 WJIM

Warmer Temperatures This Weekend In Michigan With Strong Winds

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Rain And Severe Weather Expected This Weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – We are off to a mild start this morning with temperatures in the upper 40s. By this afternoon we make it to the mid-50s with a little drizzle and mostly cloudy. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Light rain showers arrive this evening and then heavy rain, possible thunderstorms, and gusty winds by Saturday morning. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Overnight wind gusts will be around 25 mph and temperatures will stay mild in the mid-40s Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center There’s nothing to sugar-coat here, Saturday morning won’t be pretty....
PITTSBURGH, PA
98.3 The KEY

Snoqualmie Pass I-90 Getting Hammered with Up to 50 Inches of Snow

If you're planning to drive to the west side of the mountains this week, make sure you're prepared with chains, plenty of fuel, a bathroom stop before you go, and some snacks. If you have an all-wheel-drive vehicle it shouldn't be a problem. If you're not confident driving in the snow you might want to postpone the trip or take a plane or train.
TRAFFIC

