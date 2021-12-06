ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricanes’ treatment of Manny Diaz is shameful; Mario Cristobal would be foolish to take UM job | Commentary

By Mike Bianchi, Orlando Sentinel
 4 days ago

The Miami Hurricanes have had some shady periods throughout their history.

Who will ever forget the ‘Canes infamously showing up at the Fiesta Bowl in battle fatigues and then getting upset by Penn State?

Or the time the university’s administration defrauded the federal government out of Pell Grant money that it illicitly funneled to its football players?

Or the decision to bury positive drug tests to keep star players eligible?

Or rap artist Luther Campbell paying UM players for every big play they made or booster Nevin Shapiro paying players out of his Ponzi scheme money?

Or former school president Donna Shalala trying to justify the program’s recruitment of 5-star linebacker Willie Williams despite his 11 arrests while in high school ?

However, the disgraceful way the university has treated current football coach Manny Diaz has to rank right up near the top of Miami’s most shameful moments.

On a Sunday when the Florida Gators held an introductory media conference for new coach Billy Napier and UF athletics director Scott Stricklin completed his textbook procurement of a new coach, the rudderless Hurricanes were negotiating to hire Oregon’s Mario Cristobal as their new coach before they had even fired current coach Manny Diaz.

How absolutely embarrassing is a coaching search in which Diaz and his assistants were out recruiting for the Hurricanes on Sunday while Oregon’s assistant coaches were also out recruiting and had not been informed about Cristobal’s decision?

Granted, Diaz has not been a great coach, but he’s a native-born Miamian whose father is the former mayor of the city, and he has often said coaching the Hurricanes is his dream job. He deserves better than this type of shoddy treatment.

If you know you’re going to fire the coach, then fire the freaking coach. That’s what Stricklin did after Florida’s next-to-last game of the season when the Gators lost at Missouri. UF’s athletics director had considered waiting until after the regular-season finale against Florida State before pulling the plug on coach Dan Mullen, but Stricklin felt it was only right to fire Mullen as soon as he had made the decision.

The leader of this Miami Hurricanes coaching search should be ashamed of himself/herself.

Oh, that’s right, we don’t know who is leading Miami’s renegade coaching search. Is it the boosters? Is it the former players? Is it school president Julio Frenk?

Miami fired athletics director Blake James weeks ago and is trying to hire a football coach before it hires an AD, which, of course, is bass ackwards. Why would a new AD want to take a job in which he did not get the chance to hire the new football coach?

Meanwhile, several AD candidates have said that Miami’s search for its next athletics director has been a mucked-up mess, according to renowned college football writer Brett McMurphy of The Action Network. McMurphy reported that more than 50 of the program’s board of trustees and several donors are involved in the search. Several of the AD candidates told McMurphy it seems like “everyone is in charge, no one is in charge.” Another source described the current state of UM’s athletic department to Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger as a “complete s---show.”

Is this the really the type of situation Cristobal wants to step into? I realize Cristobal grew up in Miami before going to the “U,” and coaching the Canes has been a professional dream of his. But, at best, the UM job is a lateral move and probably a step down in weight class.

Maybe Cristobal should ask Willie Taggart if it’s a good idea to leave Oregon and return to the state of Florida for a “dream job” at a place where an impatient fan base is still living in the 1990s and believes competing for national championships is a birthright. Taggart left Oregon for Florida State and didn’t even last two seasons before the Seminoles fired him.

And the expectations of UM fans are even more unreasonable. If I’ve said it once, I’ve said it a million times: Miami’s fan base is living so far in the past, the school’s TV contract should be with the History Channel.

The fact is, Oregon has more resources than Miami, better facilities and has been one of the most dominant programs in the Pac-12 over the last decade-plus. Over the last dozen seasons (not counting the COVID year of 2020), the Ducks’ average record is 10-3 with six New Year’s Six bowl games, a College Football Playoff berth and loss to Auburn in the 2010 BCS national-championship game. In comparison, Miami’s average record is 7-5 with one New Year’s Six bowl game.

Kudos to the Canes if they end up hiring Mario Cristobal, but shame on them for the way they have treated Manny Diaz.

Email me at mbianchi@orlandosentinel.com . Hit me up on Twitter @BianchiWrites and listen to my Open Mike radio show every weekday from 6 to 9:30 a.m. on FM 96.9, AM 740 and HD 101.1-2

