ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

William Shatner's Trip to the Final Frontier (Space) Will Be Explored in New Documentary

By Marco Vito Oddo
Collider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt CCXP Worlds 2021, Prime Video announced Shatner in Space, a new documentary that follows William Shatner’s recent trip to outer space. Shatner is known for playing Captain Kirk in the original 1960’s Star Trek series, a role that granted him the privilege of seeing our tiny blue planet onboard Jeff...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
gratefulweb.com

Tune In Alert: SiriusXM To Broadcast "Space, Elvis, And William Shatner"

Launch into December and lift off with recent history maker and entertainment icon William Shatner! William Shatner joins Country music legend and SiriusXM’s Elvis Radio host T.G. Sheppard to talk Elvis, Star Trek, space, and his new spoken word album 'Bill' on SiriusXM's Elvis Radio Channel 75, starting Friday, December 3 at 12 pm ET. The special will highlight one of Sheppard’s most popular interviews with one of the biggest names in entertainment William Shatner, with continued airings on Saturday, December 4 at 8 am and 7 pm ET, Sunday, December 5 at 2 pm and 10 pm ET, and Monday, December 6 at 7 am ET. This episode will include a full hour with legendary actor, producer, director, screenwriter, author, space tourist, and musician William Shatner. Fans of both Elvis and Sheppard will not want to miss this one-of-a-kind show, which can also be heard on-demand worldwide with the SiriusXM app and Pandora NOW with a standard SiriusXM subscription.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
William Shatner
vitalthrills.com

Shatner in Space Announced by Prime Video

Prime Video and William Shatner today announced that Shatner in Space, a one-hour special, will premiere on Prime Video on Wednesday, December 15 in the U.S., Canada, UK, Australia, and New Zealand, with additional territories launching in early 2022. The announcement was first made by William Shatner during a virtual...
TV & VIDEOS
FanSided

Star Trek’s very own William Shatner attended a fans wedding

Star Trek’s very own William Shatner is popping up as a guest to fan’s weddings. Two Star Trek fans, Jim Grant and Amway Wells got married this November in Ticonderoga, NY. If you recognize the city, this is where the fan-made Star Trek Original Series Set Tour is located. The two fans were married at a hotel in front of their friends and family as most couples are, but unlike most couples, their crop of guests featured a former Starfleet Admiral. Well, he played one on T.V. anyway; William Shatner.
CELEBRITIES
treknews.net

“Shatner In Space” to debut on Amazon Prime, documenting William Shatner’s Historic journey to the edge

Shatner in Space to debut on Amazon Prime on December 15. A new documentary titled Shatner in Space will focus on Wiliam Shatner‘s historic trip to space aboard Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin this past October. The one-hour special will premiere on Amazon Prime in the U.S., Canada, UK, Australia, and New Zealand on December 15th. With it being made available in additional territories in early 2022.
TV & VIDEOS
purecountry1067.com

‘Shatner in Space’ Coming to Amazon

William Shatner made history by becoming the oldest person in space, and now you can check out his journey thanks to Amazon. Shatner in Space will document the Star Trek captain’s journey in a documentary for the streaming platform. “My time in space was the most profound experience I could...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Exploration#Interstellar Space#Documentary#Television Series#Ccxp Worlds 2021#Prime Video#Blue Origin#Star Trek
Fatherly

Energize! ‘Shatner in Space’ Documentary Hits Prime Next Week

If you’re done binging the Beatles documentary, and you’ve checked out our overlooked 2021 documentaries (including the origin of Sesame Street and the brilliance of Kurt Vonnegut) there’s some good news. There’s still one more excellent documentary left in 2021. And this one was a surprise! On December 15, Amazon will release Shatner in Space, a new one-hour special detailing William Shatner’s historic journey into space on Blue Origin’s New Shepard.
TV & VIDEOS
FanSided

New documentary about William Shatner will prove age is just a number

Star Trek’s William Shatner went to space, now you get to watch all about it. Star Trek’s very own William Shatner went to space with former Amazon head Jeff Bezos, and subscribers to Amazon’s Prime Video service will be able to learn all about it on Dec. 15. The documentary will focus on Shatner’s travel on the Blue Origin flight, who became the oldest human being to go to space at 90-years-old.
MOVIES
Collider

25 Best Episodes of ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ Ranked

The Star Trek TV universe is currently going strong, and none of it would be possible without Star Trek: The Next Generation. It was a risky follow-up to what, at the time, was a low-budget ‘60s sci-fi show with a cult following and successful film franchise. The Next Generation introduced us to an all-new USS Enterprise and a diverse crew, all set against a political backdrop that paralleled the post-Cold War world. It was a different time in television. By the time Star Trek’s creator, Gene Roddenberry, launched the second TV series in the franchise, it had been nearly twenty years since the show had been on the small screen (not counting the short-lived animated series voiced by the original cast). TNG’s first season drew strong initial ratings but they dipped considerably midway through its debut year. Given today’s attention spans and fierce competition driven by the ever-multiplying streaming outlets, few shows would be given the time and space TNG needed to find its voice. By the end of the first season, however, it was one of the most popular shows on TV.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Star Trek – The Motion Picture’: THR’s 1979 Review

On Dec. 7, 1979, Paramount’s Star Trek – The Motion Picture hit theaters and launched the franchise on the big screen. The film, which reunited the cast of the CBS series, went on to earn three Oscar nominations (for art direction, original score and visual effects) at the 52nd Academy Awards. The Hollywood Reporter’s original review is below:  No mistake about it, Star Trek is a big movie — big in scope, big in spectacle and, most important, big in entertainment values. Trekkies will be pleased to know that almost all of their favorite characters are back in their original roles...
PARAMOUNT, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Amazon
realitytitbit.com

Who is the host of Jeopardy now and what is their salary?

Jeopardy is onto its 38th season in 2021. The USA game show has been running since 1964 and sees contestants endure a series of challenges in six different categories. Flipping a regular game show format on its head, Jeopardy sees those taking part given the answers first, before they provide their own questions. Let’s take a look at who the host of Jeopardy is now in 2021.
TV SHOWS
d1softballnews.com

The mystery of the cube found on the moon

On its 36th day of lunar exploration, the Chinese rover Yutu 2 spotted something strange, what some have called a “mystery hut”. From the image that has been transmitted to Earth it looks like a perfectly cubic projection in a barren, flat landscape. Unfortunately Yutu 2 will not be able...
ASTRONOMY
goodhousekeeping.com

Mayim Bialik Fans Are Going to Freak Out Over This Exciting 'Jeopardy!' News

Jeopardy! fans, Mayim Bialik is returning to the show sooner than you think. After officially being named an interim host of the beloved quiz show on September 20 following a successful run as a guest host, her time reading clues to Jeopardy! contestants came to an end on November 5. But only days after handing over temporary hosting duties to Jeopardy! legend Ken Jennings, the game show made an exciting announcement about Mayim coming back to the lectern before the end of the year.
TV SHOWS
kiss951.com

Dr. Oz’s TV Show Is Pulled Off The Air In New York City

If Dr. Oz was hoping his show would help him get elected to the U.S. Senate, he would be wrong. Thanks to the FCC’s Equal Time doctrine, TMZ is reporting that it looks like his TV show is being blacked out in Pennsylvania and surrounding areas, including New York City. The rule says that each candidate would need equal air time. And since Dr. Oz’s show is one hour long each weekday and there are seven other Republicans running for the open Pennsylvania U.S. Senate seat, TV stations are balking.
TV & VIDEOS
The Spun

Jeopardy! Announces Decision On Its Hosts For 2022

Earlier this year, it seemed like Jeopardy! had finally decided on a new host after the passing of beloved longtime host Alex Trebek. The iconic game show had named Mike Richards the full-time host earlier this year, but he didn’t last long. He stepped down just nine days into the job after troubling and insensitive comments of his resurfaced.
TV & VIDEOS
purewow.com

Lacey Chabert Talks Her Relationship with Hallmark and Her New Wedding Trilogy

Lacey Chabert has been dubbed the “Queen of Hallmark,” and with 30 movies under her belt, there’s no denying this title. PureWow recently spoke with the Mean Girls actress to discuss her partnership with Kelley Blue Book and Autotrader, who are helping to make the holiday season brighter with road trip tips and tricks at HolidayinDrive.com.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy