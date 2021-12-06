ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoga

10 methods to ensure positive thinking

By Paulina Santibáñez Santibáñez
Westport News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany of us tend to think of negative energy as something mystical, that “bad vibe” that only hippies and gypsies who read hands talk about. As a result, we do not notice that this energy - which occurs in the form of comments, looks, complaints, gestures - surrounds us on a...

www.westport-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inc.com

Positive Thinking Is Toxic Unless You Do This 1 Thing

When I was in college I went to a concert thrown by a commune that lived in the middle of a desert. While the band was playing, I observed five children, probably between three and seven years old, dancing on a tin roof about 20 feet off the ground. And by dancing, I mean jumping around like they were in a bouncy house, with no guardrails and no adult supervision.
MENTAL HEALTH
Daily Herald

Glenbard Parent Series webinar on Dec. 1 to focus on positive thinking for teens

On Wednesday, Dec. 1, the Glenbard Parent Series: Navigating Healthy Families will present "Positive Thinking for Teens: Tools to Improve Mood, Build Self-Esteem and Inspire Motivation" at noon and 7 p.m. via Zoom. Go to www.glenbardgps.org for the link to this webinar. To be placed on a reminder list for GPS events or to submit a question in advance, send an email to gilda_ross@glenbard.org.
KIDS
Westport News

Tips to stop procrastinating and undertake

It is normal in life that when we strongly desire something we have to overcome various obstacles in order to achieve our goals; This can apply in several important areas of our day to day, but let's focus today on the professional aspect. When we decide to start our own...
success.com

SUCCESS Celebrates 125 Years of Progress, Positive Thinking and Personal Growth

The year was 1897. Hotelier and author Orison Swett Marden sat in a small bedroom on Bowdoin Street in Boston churning out the very first issue of SUCCESS Magazine. Celebrating its 125th year in 2022, the magazine in your hands was created by writers, designers and editors located in different cities across the globe, a feat the magazine’s founder never could’ve imagined in his wildest dreams.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Productivity#Hippies#Positive Thinking#Gypsies
NBC Miami

What is the HypnoBirthing Method?

Many expectant mothers have heard about the Lamaze method of childbirth, but a lesser known technique, called HypnoBirthing, is starting to get more popular. NBC6 reporter Amanda Plasencia is now over 8 months pregnant and after doing some research online about pain management during labor, she signed up for HypnoBirthing classes offered at the Family Birthing Center through Memorial Healthcare System.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Westport News

4 Factors From Childhood That Are Strong Indicators of Success

I have long believed that success starts earlier than most people think. A lot of people assume that success begins when stakes are involved, often at University or in the working world. I argue that a successful mindset begins much, much earlier than that. I can often trace a successful person’s characteristics and mindset all the way back to childhood when stakes were nonexistent and minds were more elastic.
RELATIONSHIPS
spring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Can Double Weight Loss

50 percent of people are deficient in this vitamin. Having sufficient levels of vitamin D in the body can double weight loss and shed belly fat, research finds. Around half the world’s population is deficient in vitamin D. One study has shown a doubling of weight loss from drinking milk,...
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Yoga
SB Nation

A Study Says If You're Taking This Vitamin, Your Heart Is in Good Shape

If you’ve recently been diagnosed with high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol, or prediabetes, chances are you’re looking for ways to lower your risk of developing heart disease and preventing a heart attack or stroke. Healthcare providers agree that being physically active, eating nutritious foods, reducing stress, and maintaining a healthy weight are all important components of a heart-healthy lifestyle. The role supplements for heart health play can often be confusing.
EDUCATION
EatThis

The Marijuana Side Effect That Doctors are Seeing Surge

There have been reports of a "mysterious vomiting illness" linked to marijuana and there's a name for it, too: Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome. "Doctors are seeing it more often now," says Leah Sera, PharmD, MA, BCPS, assistant professor in the Department of Pharmacy Practice and Science (PPS) at the School of Pharmacy, director of the MS in Medical Cannabis Science and Therapeutics program, and a clinical pharmacist who practices in the field of palliative care. So what are the symptoms of Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome? Read on for 5 essential things you need to know—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Republic Monitor

How to Lose Belly Fat? Here Are 6 Tips for a Flatter Stomach

Belly fat or visceral fat is a nuisance that makes clothes feel tight and is a major risk factor for serious health conditions, such as type 2 diabetes and heart diseases. Although losing this fat is difficult, experts have found some ways to get rid of it and keep a flatter stomach for a healthier body.
FITNESS
Best Life

If You Drink This Beverage Often, Get Your Kidneys Checked, New Study Says

Maintaining a healthy diet is as much about watching what you drink as it is what you eat. But while the risks of overindulging in sugary sodas and juices or alcoholic beverages are well known, other less obvious items could also be affecting your health. And according to a new study, you could be doing some serious damage to your kidneys if you drink one popular beverage too often. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup.
DRINKS
Best Life

Never Say These 5 Words at a Funeral, Expert Warns

If you're attending a funeral, you're in an emotionally fraught atmosphere. You are likely grieving, or at least supporting others around you who are experiencing deep grief while having to circulate in a social environment. In order to avoid making an already painful situation worse for all involved, there are five words you should never say at a funeral. Read on to find out what not to say—and how to offer comfort instead.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Republic Monitor

Diabetes: Watch Out For These Two Signs of High Blood Sugar When You Pee

Anyone with either type 1 or type 2 diabetes will experience hyperglycemia in which blood sugar levels would go at dangerously high levels for long periods. The National Health Services advise people experiencing hyperglycemia to immediately seek medical care. So how do you know that you have high blood sugar levels? Experts say two symptoms can be observed when using the toilet.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
shefinds

The Unexpected Carb Doctors Say You Should Stop Having Because It Causes Bloating And Water Retention

Bloating and water weight are unfortunate digestive issues which are incredibly common and in fact plague nearly 74% of people according to a 2013 study. Some foods such as avocado and turmeric have been proven to ease bloating and reduce the appearance of a heavily distended stomach, but on the flip side, there are also certain foods, particularly those which are commonly regarded as healthy, which can make this digestive issue even worse.
NUTRITION
ohmymag.co.uk

COVID: Unusual symptom of Omicron variant is becoming more common

The Omicron variant has been spreading fast and wide in different age groups in the United Kingdom—including young children. Medical authorities in South Africa have already sounded the alarm, warning of a higher infection rate amongst children with the Omicron variant. Meanwhile in London, a general practitioner has observed an unusual symptom manifesting in British kids that have been infected with the same strain.
KIDS
FIRST For Women

Eat More of This Popular Fruit to Heal Your Gut and Lower Your Cholesterol

Grapes are one of my favorite fruits to snack on. I pick out the perfect bite and revel in the pop of juicy taste and, sometimes, crunchy texture. I figured the fruit had some general health benefits (all fruits have to, right?) but never looked much into it. That’s why I was pleased to read this new study that found my fruit of choice can help heal your gut, which means eating grapes everyday is good for you!
NUTRITION
asapland.com

Earwax Removal Method

Put a few drops of hydrogen peroxide (3%) in your ear and let it bubble for a minute, then tilt your head to the side and rinse with warm water twice. It will feel like something is coming out when you tilt your head to the side; that’s the earwax coming out.
HEALTH
towardsdatascience.com

An introduction to non-Probability Sampling Methods

Exploring other sampling techniques for Data Science. This article is in continuation with the previous story, An introduction to Probability Sampling Methods. Sampling methods have a relevant role not only in Statistics research but also in many Machine Learning methods, such as K-fold Cross validation and models based on decision trees. For this reason, I decided to investigate more about these methods. Moreover, they can be split principally into two main categories, Probabilistic methods and Non-Probabilistic methods. Since the probabilistic techniques were covered in the previous post, now we’ll learn the other category of techniques.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy