‘Stuff A Limo’ holiday event in Chicopee to benefit military families

CHICOPEE, MASS. (WWLP)- In the spirit of holiday giving, the Bridal Corner continued its “Stuff the limo” event for the fifth year.

The limo was on its way to being stuffed with gifts for military families when 22News stopped by Sunday afternoon. The Pioneer Valley USO will distribute these Christmas gifts to the families of Westover personnel.

Colonel Joseph Janik, 439th Air Wing Commander at Westover, is deeply appreciative of what the Bridal Corner and the USO are doing for his people. He told 22News, “It’s a great day to come out here and donate gifts for our soldiers through the USO, providing services for all of our members locally and also across the globe.”

And the Christmas gifts kept coming Sunday to recognize the sacrifices of our military personnel and to assure them of presents for the holiday no matter where they’re serving our country.

