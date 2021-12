Change can be painful, but many changes are beneficial and they help you grow. Ladies and Gentlemen, Las Vegas is roaring back! Restaurants are filling up, bars are pouring their (usual) potent concoctions, hotels are promoting extended stays and the roads are loaded with traffic. It surely is not what you might remember from a visit in 2018 or 2019, but all the lights look “green” from my perspective.

ECONOMY ・ 8 DAYS AGO