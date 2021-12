One family left Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, with a souvenir they were not expecting to take home: a stray kitten. On Sunday, Miranda Comins was touring the stadium — home of the Kansas City Chiefs — with her brother and father when the three of them spotted the baby cat tangled up in a field goal net, Fox 4 reports. Comins explained to the outlet that she was nearing the end of the tour when her dad saw something unusual on the field.

