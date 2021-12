LAS VEGAS, NV - Sin City was Finn City on Saturday as Mikko Koskinen made 36 saves and Jesse Puljujarvi scored the game-winning goal to lead the Oilers to a 3-2 victory. Earning the game's opening goal has been a challenge for the Oilers of late as they'd gone down 1-0 in nine of their last 10 matchups, but they bucked that trend on Saturday with a pair of tallies late in the first period, starting with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. The scoring play started as Tyson Barrie intercepted a Golden Knights pass in the Oilers zone and sent Nugent-Hopkins in on a two-on-one with Kailer Yamamoto. The veteran forward got netminder Robin Lehner to think he was going to pass to Yamamoto before sniping a wrist shot just inside the far post for his second goal and 20th point of the season.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO