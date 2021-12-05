ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ravens starting RT Patrick Mekari leaves game vs. Steelers with hand injury, could be out a few weeks

By Edward Lee, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 4 days ago

Ravens starting right tackle Patrick Mekari left in the third quarter of Sunday’s 20-19 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers and did not return.

After the game, coach John Harbaugh said the offensive lineman could be out a few weeks.

Mekari limped off the field in the second quarter, favoring his ankle. He was replaced by Tyre Phillips, but then returned the next series.

But Phillips took over at right tackle later in the third quarter, and the team said Mekari was doubtful to return with a hand injury.

Mekari injured his ankle against the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 24 and missed nearly a month, including two games. He returned on Nov. 21 against the Bears in Chicago and played every snap last week against the Cleveland Browns.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Announces Steelers’ Plan At Quarterback

Mike Tomlin appears to have his made his decision about who will start at quarterback for the Steelers on Sunday. Tomlin appeared on Pittsburgh’s 93.7 The Fan to talk about the team’s QB situation, the Chargers, and more. Per 93.7’s Andrew Filliponi, the Steelers will “build” their plan around Mason...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Officials Reportedly Admitted To Critical Mistake

Few NFL games this season, if any, featured more questionable officiating calls than last Monday’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Chicago Bears. There were several highly questionable calls in that Monday contest, when the Steelers beat the Bears, 29-27. Bears quarterback Justin Fields was on the receiving end...
NFL
The Spun

Ryan Shazier Has Blunt Message For Ben Roethlisberger

The Pittsburgh Steelers entered the 2021 season with playoff hopes, but the team’s play as of late has been less than stellar. A 41-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last weekend may have been the worst loss in the Mike Tomlin era. Following the latest loss, starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger took plenty of heat.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ravens#Hand Injury#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Cincinnati Bengals#The Cleveland Browns#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
iheart.com

T.J. Watt Among 5 Steelers Ruled Out For 'Sunday Night Football' Matchup

T.J. Watt is among five players officially ruled out for the Pittsburgh Steelers' primetime Sunday Night Football matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala shared the Steelers' injury report on Friday (November 19), which includes Watt (hip/knee) ruled out of Sunday's game, as well as cornerback Joe Haden (foot), offensive lineman Kevin Dotson (ankle) and defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (groin).
NFL
Tribune-Review

T.J. Watt, Joe Haden will not play for Steelers, but Chase Claypool to return

Mike Tomlin said he’d “leave the light on” for T.J. Watt. On Friday, though, that switch officially was flipped. Watt will not play for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night at the Los Angeles Chargers. The star outside linebacker did not practice throughout the week after suffering a hip/knee injury during Sunday’s tie against the Detroit Lions.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Former Steelers star has harsh words for Ben Roethlisberger

Ryan Clark says it needs to be over for Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Though he absolutely credits him for helping him get a Super Bowl ring, Ryan Clark is out on Ben Roethlisberger as the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ starting quarterback. For as long as Roethlisberger was giving...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Ben Roethlisberger has made decision on his future

Ben Roethlisberger has made a decision regarding his football future, according to a report. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Saturday that Big Ben has told some former teammates and people within the Steelers organization that he expects this to be his last season playing quarterback for Pittsburgh. Schefter used very...
NFL
FanSided

Steelers: Dark horse candidate to replace Ben Roethlisberger

Steelers could find Ben Roethlisberger’s successor through the draft from out west. It is all but certain the Pittsburgh Steelers will be looking for a new starting quarterback with Ben Roethlisberger reportedly hanging up the cleats at the end of this season. Whether Sunday’s miraculous win over the division rival Baltimore Ravens was one last hurrah or the beginning of a run to go out on top, the Steelers and their brass will have their eyes on quarterbacks to potentially take over for the retiring legend.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Mike Tomlin News

It has been a very frustrating season for Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers have struggled on both sides of the football this year. Pittsburgh is 5-5-1 heading into Sunday afternoon’s game against Baltimore. Tomlin, one of the game’s most-respected head coaches, reportedly took a big step at...
NFL
FanSided

Steelers’ Devin Bush replacement was just released by the Texans

Devin Bush has been downright bad for the Steelers this season, from missed tackles to an overall lack of effort. Could they replace him?. Bush is a former first-round pick out of Michigan, and while he’s shown flashes at times, his inability to bounce back from a serious knee injury has limited his development.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
943K+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy