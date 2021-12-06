ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Singing family who found fame during lockdown release new video to help charity

By Amy Murphy
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pugmb_0dEslTZ800
The Marsh family, who went viral in lockdown performing parody songs from their living room, have released a new musical video to raise awareness of prostate cancer (Prostate Cancer UK/PA)

A singing family who found worldwide fame in lockdown performing parody songs from their living room have released a new musical video to raise awareness of prostate cancer.

The Marsh family, from Faversham Kent have recorded a cover version of Mack The Knife to encourage people to talk about the disease after mum Danielle’s father was diagnosed in 2018.

Mrs Marsh, 44, was joined on stage by husband Ben 45, and their four children: Alfie, 15; Thomas 13; Ella, 12; and Tess, nine, to perform the tongue-in-cheek song about the “facts of life” of prostate cancer.

The mother-of-four said her father, John Burn, a university professor from Newcastle, “nearly left his concerns too late” and hopes the song will encourage people to see their doctor with any worries.

Mr Burn, 69, was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018, and had a successful operation to remove his prostate last year.

Mrs Marsh said: “Recording ‘Mack the Knife (Prostate Cancer – Facts of Life)’ has been a fabulous way for us to do something to help raise awareness of a disease that will affect one in eight men in their lifetime.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FBO5u_0dEslTZ800
The Marsh family, who went viral in lockdown performing parody songs from their living room, have released a new musical video to raise awareness of prostate cancer (Prostate Cancer UK/PA)

“We were so lucky with my dad but even he nearly left his concerns too late.

“We hope the lyrics will make people smile but also make them start discussions with loved ones about actions that they may need to take.”

The Marsh family’s parody of One Day More, from the musical Les Miserables, satirising life during lockdown, gained more than seven million views in three days after they uploaded it in March 2020.

Their latest video version of Bobby Darin’s swing classic, with lyrics written by Mr Marsh, was filmed in the Moth Club, Hackney, and features grandparents John and Linda and staff from Prostate Cancer UK.

We hope the lyrics will make people smile but also make them start discussions with loved ones about actions that they may need to take

Mrs Marsh said: “It’s so easy to push worries and concerns to one side with a busy life and a pandemic overshadowing everything but if we can encourage people to make that GP appointment and gain peace of mind or an early diagnosis, then that would be amazing and feel like some of this attention and focus that we’ve had in the past 18 months has been put to good use.

“Plus it was lovely to be out of our living room for a while.”

Angela Culhane, chief executive at Prostate Cancer UK, said: “You can be sure that we too want to make a song and dance about the risks of prostate cancer.

“We want to see a world where men’s lives are not limited by this disease, and we know men and their loved ones feel the same.

“Together we can stop men dying, and we thank the Marsh family for playing such a brilliant role in supporting us.”

Ms Culhane added: “It’s fantastic how they have put a modern twist on such an iconic song, and the new lyrics mean so much, too, given the journey they and John have been on.”

To watch the video, visit https://prostatecanceruk.org/marshfamily and to download the song, go to https://orcd.co/marshfamilychristmas with all profits donated by the Marsh family to Prostate Cancer UK.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

John Travolta shares haunting video of daughter Ella singing ahead of music release

John Travolta has proudly shared a new video of his daughter Ella singing her first single, Dizzy. The 21-year-old has a haunting voice and plays the keyboard as she sings the acoustic version of the track for the video. "In case you haven’t seen or heard the preview of my daughter Ella’s first single, Dizzy, here it is. You can pre-save now with the link in my stories!" John captioned the video.
MUSIC
Vulture

Dionne Warwick and Chance the Rapper Release New Song for Charity

Legendary singer Dionne Warwick has teamed up with Chance the Rapper for their new song, “Nothing’s Impossible.” The track’s proceeds will be raising money for SocialWorks and Hunger: Not Impossible. Warwick posted a video promoting the song on Twitter, thanking Hunger: Not Impossible’s involvement in the track, stating she “felt that if she could be of service to [Hunger: Not Impossible] with my talent, as I always think, well why not?” The duo first met on Twitter when Warwick famously came for any musician with “the” in their name. She tweeted, “Hi @chancetherapper. If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this.” Warwick made news last year because of her hilarious tweets, with some people even questioning if she was really tweeting from her account. Nonetheless, her Twitter is real, and so is her collaboration with Chance the Rapper for their new song.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Dr. Dre Reveals Last Text He Ever Sent To Ex-Wife Nicole Young

Dr. Dre has reportedly revealed the last text message that he ever sent to his ex-wife Nicole Young in a court declaration obtained by Radar Online. The report notes that Dre reportedly asked his ex-wife for an easy time in court, telling her, "Let’s keep it friendly and peaceful. Over and Out. I love you." That message is reportedly the last text that Dre sent to his ex-wife, sending it out in August 2020. The legendary producer says that he wanted their divorce to be "classy and fair" and he "did not want to turn it into an expensive fight," but that's precisely what ended up happening.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Darin
uticaphoenix.net

Doja Cat Releases New Music Video For “Woman” –

Global superstar Doja Cat releases the music video for her hit song “Woman” via Kemosabe/RCA Records. “Woman” is featured on her GRAMMY nominated album Planet Her which was released this summer. The video premiered on MTV Live, MTVU and across MTV’s global network of channels, as well as BET Her and BET Soul; plus on the ViacomCBS Times Square billboard. It’s directed by child. (Janelle Monáe, H.E.R.) and stars singer/songwriter, actress, dancer and model Teyana Taylor along with actress and model Guetcha.
MUSIC
thisisrnb.com

R&B artist, SING releases sensational music video for “I Need You”

Soulful Philadelphia-based artist, SING has released the music video for his love-themed single, “I Need You.” The 43 degree film-directed sultry visual features SING missing the presence of a love interest. The lyrics of the song are brought to life brilliantly as the narrative video takes viewers into the world of SING, a man in need of the affection and attention only one person can give him.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Disease#Song And Dance#Faversham Kent#Mack The Knife#The Moth Club#Prostate Cancer Uk
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Famous Singer Dies at 74

Edita Gruberová, the famed Slovak opera singer whose career began in the late 1960s, died on Oct. 18 in Zurich. She was 74. Gruberová performed on opera stages around the world, including in New York Metropolitan Opera productions. "Her voice remains in us forever," Slovakia's President Zuzana Čaputová wrote on...
CELEBRITIES
ohmymag.co.uk

Prince Charles' alleged secret son finds new 'evidence' backing his claims

A man named Simon Dorante-Day, 55, from Australia has been sharing multiple stories, claiming that he is the Prince of Wales' and Duchess of Cornwall's child. Dorante-Dayhas been vociferous about his claim to be a member of the British Royal Family; he has produced several proofs to back this assertion.
CELEBRITIES
disneydining.com

Two Beloved Disney Actors Pass Away Within Days of Each Other

Two beloved Hollywood actors well-known to Disney fans sadly passed within days of each other lastweek. Art LaFleur passed away at age 78 on November 17 — although his death was not reported until November 20 — Will Ryan passed away at the age of 72 on Friday, November 19. Ryan passed away after a short battle with cancer, and LaFleur died after a more than 10-year battle with Parkinson’s disease.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AOL Corp

Dolly Parton Shares Rare Photo With Husband Carl in Honor of Thanksgiving

Have a holly, Dolly Thanksgiving! Dolly Parton celebrated the fall holiday by sharing a throwback photo with husband Carl Thomas Dean. “Happy #Thanksgiving from me and mine to you and yours ,” the 75-year-old singer captioned the snap via Instagram on Thursday, November 25. The “Jolene” songstress wore a black...
CELEBRITIES
survivornet.com

Actor Michael J. Fox, 60, Who’s Lived a Decades-Long Parkinson’s Journey, Focuses on Gratitude & Joy; ‘Gratitude Makes Optimism Possible’

The Power of Gratitude, According to Michael J. Fox. Michael J. Fox, 60, says in a new interview he’s focusing on gratitude and optimism while living with Parkinson’s disease. Fox was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson’s in 1991 when he was just 29 years old. Expressing gratitude and keeping a positive...
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Royal Heartbreak: Prince Charles Caught Verbally Abusing Princess Diana In Newly Unearthed Video

Princess Diana heard more painful words from Prince Charles than expected, one of which had been recorded in a newly unearthed clip. Before Princess Diana and Prince Charles divorced, the Princess of Wales publicly spoke about the struggles she faced as the duke's wife. She also spoke up about her mental and emotional struggles while trying to please her husband despite his infidelity.
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz411

Jeff Wald Dead at 77, Just 14 Months After Ex Wife Helen Reddy: Hollywood Wild Man Manager with Oversized Reputation

EXCLUSIVE UPDATE: I’m told Jeff was on life support for two days and was removed from it yesterday after a brief illness. —————————————————————————- It’s only less than 14 months since the great pop singer Helen Reddy died of cancer. Now comes word that her infamous ex husband, Jeff Wald, has...
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

After 7 kids and 4 women, Nick Cannon says “My favorite baby mama is …..”

Nick Cannon has hinted he wants more children. The “Wild ‘N Out” star – who has 10-year-old Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden, 4, and Powerful Queen, 10 months, with Brittany Bell; Zion and Zillion, 4 months, with Abby De La Rosa; and Zen, also 4 months, with Alyssa Scott — recently pledged to stay celibate for some time, but now says he’s open to the idea of fathering more kids.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Indy100

Indy100

137K+
Followers
7K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy