Bowl season set with matchups for all 84 teams

Following the revelation that the College Football Playoff would feature Alabama, Michigan, Georgia and Cincinnati, the remaining slate of bowl games was filled out Sunday afternoon with a total of 84 teams learning their destinations.

The New Year’s Six bowls will begin Dec. 30 when ACC champion Pitt faces at-large Michigan State in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta.

After the CFP semifinal games on New Year’s Eve, Jan. 1 features three more major matchups: Big Ten champ Ohio State against Pac-12 champ Utah in the Rose Bowl; Big 12 champ Baylor against at-large Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl; and at-larges Notre Dame and Oklahoma State squaring off in the Fiesta Bowl.

The rest of the bowl slate features some intriguing matchups, including regional rivals North Carolina and South Carolina descending on Charlotte, N.C., for the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, and an Alamo Bowl that pits Oregon and Oklahoma.

The full schedule and list of matchups is below. All times Eastern.

Dec. 17

Bahamas Bowl

Middle Tennessee vs. Toledo, Noon.

Tailgreeter Cure Bowl

Northern Illinois vs. Coastal Carolina, 6 p.m.

Dec. 18

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

Western Kentucky vs. Appalachian State, 11 a.m.

PUBG Mobile New Mexico Bowl

UTEP vs. Fresno State, 2:15 p.m.

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

UAB vs. BYU, 3:30 p.m.

LendingTree Bowl

Eastern Michigan vs. Liberty, 5:45 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

Utah State vs. Oregon State, 7:30 p.m.

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Louisiana vs. Marshall, 9:15 p.m.

Dec. 20

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Old Dominion vs. Tulsa, 2:30 p.m.

Dec. 21

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Kent State vs. Wyoming, 3:30 p.m.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl

UTSA vs. San Diego State, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 22

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Missouri vs. Army, 8 p.m.

Dec. 23

Frisco Football Classic

North Texas vs. Miami (OH), 3:30 p.m.

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl

UCF vs. Florida, 7 p.m.

Dec. 24

EasyPost Hawaii Bowl

Memphis vs. Hawaii, 8 p.m.

Dec. 25

TaxAct Camellia Bowl

Georgia State vs. Ball State, 2:30 p.m.

Dec. 27

Quick Lane Bowl

Western Michigan vs. Nevada, 11 a.m.

Military Bowl

Boston College vs. East Carolina, 2:30 p.m.

Dec. 28

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl

Houston vs. Auburn, 12 p.m.

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Air Force vs. Louisville, 3:15 p.m.

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Mississippi State vs. Texas Tech, 6:45 p.m.

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl

UCLA vs. NC State, 8 p.m.

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

West Virginia vs. Minnesota, 10:15 p.m.

Dec. 29

Wasabi Fenway Bowl

SMU vs. Virginia, 11 a.m.

New Era Pinstripe Bowl

Maryland vs. Virginia Tech, 2:15 p.m.

Cheez-It Bowl

Clemson vs. Iowa State, 5:45 p.m.

Valero Alamo Bowl

Oregon vs. Oklahoma, 9:15 p.m.

Dec. 30

Duke’s Mayo Bowl

North Carolina vs. South Carolina, 11:30 a.m.

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Tennessee vs. Purdue, 3 p.m.

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Michigan State vs. Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Wisconsin vs. Arizona State, 10:30 p.m.

Dec. 31

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Wake Forest vs. Texas A&M, 11 a.m.

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Washington State vs. Miami, 12:30 p.m.

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl

Central Michigan vs. Boise State, 2 p.m.

CFP Semifinal — Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

No. 4 Cincinnati vs. No. 1 Alabama, 3:30 p.m.

CFP Semifinal — Capital One Orange Bowl

No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 2 Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 1

Outback Bowl

Penn State vs. Arkansas, Noon.

Vrbo Citrus Bowl

Iowa vs. Kentucky, 1 p.m.

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State, 1 p.m.

Rose Bowl Game

Ohio State vs. Utah, 5 p.m.

Allstate Sugar Bowl

Ole Miss vs. Baylor, 8:45 p.m.

Jan. 4

Texas Bowl

LSU vs. Kansas State, 9 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 10

CFP National Championship

Alabama or Cincinnati vs. Michigan or Georgia, 8 p.m.

