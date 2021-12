Yesterday, the National Baseball Hall of Fame, which happily resides just over an hour from the center of the Capital Region, announced six new players that will be added to the Hall in 2022. Gil Hodges, Jim Kaat, Minnie Miñoso and Tony Oliva were elected by the Golden Days Era Committee, and Bud Fowler and Buck O’Neil were chosen by the Early Baseball Era Committee according to mlb.com. The class will be part of the July 24th induction ceremony in Cooperstown next year. One of them already spent much of his life around Cooperstown.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO