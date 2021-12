Fellow White Sox fans: We’ve finally made it through an excruciating off-season to reach Opening Day. I don’t think anyone could have predicted the lockout turning into a players strike, but here we are. With the owners taking the unprecedented step of hiring replacement players for at least the start of the season, clearly anything goes this year. While this isn’t the team we were expecting to see take on the Twins this afternoon, the final roster cuts have been made and it’s a beautiful day for baseball on the South Side (although cold and potentially rainy). Let’s take a closer look at the 26-man roster that GM Rick Hahn and the front office has put together to take the field in pinstripes for manager Tony La Russa later today.

