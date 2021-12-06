ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Prime Video special Shatner in Space to debut in December

By Andrea Towers
EW.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliam Shatner is going to space, and it's all going to be documented. On Wednesday, Dec. 15, Prime Video will launch a one-hour special titled Shatner in Space. The announcement was made by Shatner himself during a virtual panel for CCXP Worlds, one of Brazil's largest fan conventions. The...

ew.com

Comments / 0

Related
Den of Geek

Amazon Prime Video New Releases: December 2021

The holiday season is almost here and Amazon Prime is getting in the mood with its list of December 2021 releases. Sure there are the usual Christmas movies to be found (namely A Christmas Star, Boxing Day, Christmas Is Cancelled, and a handful of Hallmark titles) but the real gift this month are two big original titles.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
William Shatner
TechRadar

The Grand Tour's Carnage A Trois special has a release date on Amazon Prime Video

The latest episode in The Grand Tour’s fourth season has finally been given a release date – and a full-length trailer, too. The trusty trio of Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond will all return to Amazon Prime Video for more vehicular antics on December 17. This time around, they’ll be embarking on a journey from the Welsh hills to the English Channel.
TV SERIES
purecountry1067.com

‘Shatner in Space’ Coming to Amazon

William Shatner made history by becoming the oldest person in space, and now you can check out his journey thanks to Amazon. Shatner in Space will document the Star Trek captain’s journey in a documentary for the streaming platform. “My time in space was the most profound experience I could...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Prime Video#Williamshatner#Blue Origin
Fatherly

Energize! ‘Shatner in Space’ Documentary Hits Prime Next Week

If you’re done binging the Beatles documentary, and you’ve checked out our overlooked 2021 documentaries (including the origin of Sesame Street and the brilliance of Kurt Vonnegut) there’s some good news. There’s still one more excellent documentary left in 2021. And this one was a surprise! On December 15, Amazon will release Shatner in Space, a new one-hour special detailing William Shatner’s historic journey into space on Blue Origin’s New Shepard.
TV & VIDEOS
Hollywood News

New trailer for Prime Video original series ‘With Love’

Prime Video has released a brand new trailer for their upcoming series, WIth Love which will premiere on the service in December. All of the episodes are written and executive produced by Gloria Calderón, and land on 17th December. This new limited series on Prime Video stars Emeraude Toubia, Mark...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
Brazil
thestreamable.com

What’s Coming to Amazon Prime Video in December 2021, Including ‘Being the Ricardos’ and ‘Expanse’

Amazon Prime Video is debuting a host of interesting originals this month, including “Being the Ricardos,” written and directed by Aaron Sorkin (“West Wing”). It centers on the behind-the scenes drama of the famed sitcom “I Love Lucy,” which ran from 1951-1957, and stars Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as Lucy and Desi. The film will have a limited theatrical release before streaming.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
thecountrynote.com

SiriusXM To Broadcast “Space, Elvis, And William Shatner” With Host T.G. Sheppard

The one hour special will contain an in-depth interview. with William Shatner to begin airing December 3rd at Noon ET. NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Launch into December and lift off with recent history maker and entertainment icon William Shatner! William Shatner joins Country music legend and SiriusXM’s Elvis Radio host T.G. Sheppard to talk Elvis, Star Trek, space, and his new spoken word album ‘Bill’ on SiriusXM’s Elvis Radio Channel 75, starting Friday, December 3 at 12 pm ET. The special will highlight one of Sheppard’s most popular interviews with one of the biggest names in entertainment William Shatner, with continued airings on Saturday, December 4 at 8 am and 7 pm ET, Sunday, December 5 at 2 pm and 10 pm ET, and Monday, December 6 at 7 am ET. This episode will include a full hour with legendary actor, producer, director, screenwriter, author, space tourist, and musician William Shatner. Fans of both Elvis and Sheppard will not want to miss this one-of-a-kind show, which can also be heard on-demand worldwide with the SiriusXM app and Pandora NOW with a standard SiriusXM subscription.
NASHVILLE, TN
thebrag.com

Here’s everything coming to Amazon Prime in December

There is a whole bunch of must-see movies and TV shows set to arrive on Amazon Prime Australia in December. Last year’s acclaimed drama The Father arrives on December 1st and it’s a harrowing but impactful watch. based on Florian Zeller’s excellent play of the same name, the film also marks his directorial debut but it’s not noticeable. Anthony Hopkins gives perhaps the best performance of his long career as an ageing man struggling with his progressing dementia – he deservedly won the Oscar for Best Actor for the role.
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Diabolical: The Boys Animated Series Announced by Prime Video

With the third season of the show already in the can and a spin-off in the works, Prime Video has announced that an animated series from The Boys is in the works and it's also canon. Confirmed by the streamer today, Diabolical has been given an eight episode pickup and will be an anthology series set within the world of the series and will feature episodes written by "the most creative minds in entertainment today." A press release for the series announced that Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg, and Aisha Tyler will all have a hand in creating each of the show's eight episodes. Watch the announcement video above!
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

The Boys: Animated Spinoff Ordered at Prime Video

The Boys continues to blossom into a huge franchise at Prime Video. A second spinoff, The Boys: Diabolical, has landed an official series order at the streaming service. The project is an eight-episode animated anthology. It will premiere in 2022 and will lift the lid on untold stories in the...
TV SERIES
realitytitbit.com

Who is the host of Jeopardy now and what is their salary?

Jeopardy is onto its 38th season in 2021. The USA game show has been running since 1964 and sees contestants endure a series of challenges in six different categories. Flipping a regular game show format on its head, Jeopardy sees those taking part given the answers first, before they provide their own questions. Let’s take a look at who the host of Jeopardy is now in 2021.
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy