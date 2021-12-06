ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

CJ McCollum (rib) probable for Portland on Monday

By Sean Montiel
numberfire.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePortland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the Los...

www.numberfire.com

fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: 10 Players Who Will Leave Their Teams Before The Trade Deadline

The NBA season is in full effect and we have already seen some major moves made this offseason. These have been massive roster moves, with Russell Westbrook finding a new home in Los Angeles while the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls completely revamped their rosters. There could very well be even more player movement before this season’s trade deadline.
NBA
ClutchPoints

CJ McCollum’s painfully honest admission on becoming a father amid COVID, Blazers trade rumors

Blazers guard CJ McCollum reveals a painfully honest admission on being a father during the rampant effects of COVID-19 and the ongoing trade rumors around him. The Blazers are experiencing quite a problematic season, failing to compete in the loaded Western Conference— sporting an 11-14 win-loss record and standing at 10th in the conference. Despite hiring a new head coach in Chauncey Billups, Portland can’t win on the road, as they currently have a 1-10 record in that department.
NBA
KESQ

McCollum scores 32 as Blazers top skidding Nuggets 119-100

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 32 points and the Portland Trail Blazers handed the depleted Denver Nuggets their fifth straight loss with a 119-100 victory. Damian Lillard had 25 points and five assists to help the Blazers to their fourth consecutive win and ninth in a row at home. Jeff Green led Denver with 24 points. After the Nuggets took a 49-48 lead with 3:35 left in the second quarter, Portland seized control. The Trail Blazers unleashed an 18-3 spurt to close the first half, sparked by four 3-pointers from Lillard and capped by a buzzer-beating layup by McCollum, giving them a 64-52 lead at halftime. From that point on, the smallest Blazers lead was eight points.
NBA
ClutchPoints

3 silver linings from Blazers star CJ McCollum’s overlooked offensive slump

The Portland Trail Blazers survived the worst slump of Damian Lillard’s career in large part due to the individual brilliance of CJ McCollum. Portland’s “other” star guard played like an alpha dog when his team needed it most, picking up Lillard’s slack en route to averaging 23.8 points and shooting 44.2% on nearly 10 3-point attempts per game over the first two weeks of the regular season.
NBA
Sportsnet.ca

Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum diagnosed with collapsed right lung

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum has been diagnosed with pneumothorax (collapsed right lung) and will be further evaluated, the team announced on Tuesday. McCollum exited the Trail Blazers game against the Boston Celtics in the fourth quarter on Dec. 4. There is no word on the length of time...
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

CJ McCollum Talks Lillard, Olshey, Trade Rumors, More

The dismissal of Trail Blazers head of basketball operations Neil Olshey could have a real impact on the future of guard CJ McCollum, whom Olshey valued especially highly. Under Olshey’s leadership, the Blazers were extremely resistant to moving McCollum, even though he looked like the most obvious trade candidate if the team sought to make a splash and acquire another star to complement Damian Lillard.
NBA
lakers365.com

Lakers star LeBron James reacts to CJ McCollum’s scary diagnosis

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James made sure to show his support to CJ McCollum after the Portland Trail Blazer guard was diagnosed with a collapsed lung. McCollum has been ruled out indefinitely after the team revealed he has a pneumothorax (collapsed right lung). He sustained a rib injury during Saturday's game against the Boston Celtics, which forced him out of their contest against the Clippers on Monday.
NBA
clutchpoints.com

Blazers get unfortunate injury update with CJ McCollum

The Portland Trail Blazers have announced that their star guard CJ McCollum has a pneumothorax, which is a collapsed lung, and will be further evaluated. It is unclear how long he will miss, but it could be a lengthy return time as this injury is nothing to mess around with.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Blazers star CJ McCollum’s lung injury might not be as bad as feared

When Shams Charania reported that Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum had a collapsed lung, fans were immediately scared. After all, a collapsed lung is an injury rarely seen in the NBA. The phrase “collapsed lung” also sounds incredibly terrifying. The mental image of a lung collapsing will send shivers down anyone’s spine.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Damian Lillard would only seek trade to 1 team?

Damian Lillard trade rumors are officially back like Schwarzenegger in “The Terminator.” That could prove to be good news for one team in particular. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith said this week on “NBA Countdown” that the Portland Trail Blazers star, thought he would like to stay put, has the New York Knicks in mind as the one destination he would entertain a trade to.
NBA

