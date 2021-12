After three missed games, Garett Bolles looks set to make his return in a big spot. The Broncos activated their starting left tackle off the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday. Given an extension barely a year ago, Bolles has not quite played on the level he did last season. He went through last year without allowing a sack. In nine games this season, the former first-round pick has allowed five. Pro Football Focus, which slotted Bolles as as the No. 3 overall tackle in 2020, rates Teddy Bridgewater‘s blindside protector 33rd this season. Still, Bolles was a steady lineup presence throughout his career leading up to this recent absence. The Utah product had missed just one game during his first four seasons.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO