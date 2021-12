Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has shared a new trailer for the new Entertainment District arc coming next in Season 2! The second season of the much anticipated return has been met with much less positivity than expected as the first seven episodes of Demon Slayer's new season have been a retelling of the events of the Mugen Train arc once featured in the previous feature film. The newest episode of the series officially brought the Mugen Train arc to an end, and thus it means that the next arc will finally be kicking off with the next episode.

COMICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO