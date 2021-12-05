ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas Video: Stars, EP Break Down Their Favorite Musical Numbers From Holiday Movie

By Vlada Gelman
TVLine
TVLine
 4 days ago

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas was filled with song as the Roku Channel movie delivered several holiday tunes, a Taylor Swift number and even a rendition of “Call Me Maybe” by Mary Steenburgen.

But one of the most memorable musical moments came courtesy of a face-off, of sorts, when Max crooned “Just the Two of Us,” while Zoey countered with a high-energy performance of “We Need a Little Christmas.” The intricate, zany hand choreography during Zoey’s half of the mashup is made even more impressive by the fact that star Jane Levy had very little time to learn the moves.

“It’s funny because it was a really hard thing to shoot,” Levy tells TVLine in the above video. “We were on location, we had limited time. There was a lot of things going wrong, and we were all really stressed out, and I don’t think you see that on camera, which is the magic of filmmaking.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DGSNs_0dEsjnU200 “I only had four days to prep this movie. I was in Vancouver for four days before we started shooting,” Levy adds. “So that includes recording all the songs, learning all the dances, fittings, wig tests. So I learned all that in record time, and I’m pretty proud that I’m pulling it off.”

Raves executive producer Austin Winsberg, “That first part where they’re all doing the clapping dance, they are so in sync. There is not a frame off with any dancer in that moment.”

The movie also featured a sweet first when both Zoey and Max sang the same heart song, “Time After Time,” in unison. “I like going back to Cyndi Lauper, where ‘True Colors’ was our big song in the pilot,” Winsberg says. “A lot of things that that song talks about, if I broke it down to specific lyrics to you, I could explain to you why those lyrics actually pertain to different things in their relationship. So it just felt like a nice way to bring it all together.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KKT9h_0dEsjnU200

In preparation for shooting the romantic duet, “Jane and I actually met in that park on a day off, just the two of us. It’s a memory that I will cherish,” Skylar Astin, who plays Max, recalls. “Just like two theater kids trying to make sure that they know their dance moves, we drilled our choreography, and we did it in front of a bunch of people who probably had no idea what these two people were doing on a Saturday in the park. I’m like lifting her over my head, and everyone’s like, ‘Well, those people are very romantic.'”

One of Astin’s favorite days on set took place when Max heard Zoey and her family delivering an emotionally raw performance of “Wish You Were Here.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VoT2v_0dEsjnU200

“It was powerful ,” the actor shares. “I mean, every single member of that family singing that song was really special, but most specifically, there’s like a moment where Mary lifts her head up at the head of the table, and I just felt this like powerful matriarch vibe coming from her, and her soulful singing voice really hit me every time. I didn’t have to act too hard in response to that song. It kind of did the job for me.”

Press PLAY above to hear more from the trio about the standout musical moments, then hit the comments with your fave songs from the movie!

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas Stars Jane Levy, Skylar Astin Preview Max's 'Charming' But 'Frustrating' Powers

Max’s got the power — but does he really know how to use it? Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist returns with a Christmas-themed movie, debuting this Wednesday, Dec. 1 for free on The Roku Channel, and it picks up where the cancelled NBC musical dramedy left off — with Zoey’s beau suddenly able to hear heart songs, as well. But unlike Zoey when she first got her gift, Max is really taking to his newfound ability. “Everything’s kind of coming a little easy to him,” star Skylar Astin previews in the above video interview. “He’s just solving people’s problems with no issue, which actually...
MOVIES
TVLine

Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas Almost Brought Back [Spoiler] in Marvel-Like End Credits Scene, EP Reveals

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas hosted all of the NBC dramedy’s series regulars, plus a few special guests, for the holidays on The Roku Channel. But one fan favorite was MIA during the festivities: Zoey’s former SPRQ Point supervisor Joan, played by Lauren Graham. As previously reported, the actress was supposed to be a part of the show’s second season on NBC, but the pandemic and scheduling issues with Graham’s other project, Disney+’s The Mighty Ducks, thwarted executive producer Austin Winsberg’s plan. “We just couldn’t get her. Literally, at the eleventh hour, we had to change six scripts to write her out of...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Watch Jimmy Kimmel Pitch New Christmas Movies to Hallmark Channel

Has Jimmy Kimmel gifted Hallmark Channel its next hit Christmas movie? Kimmel appeared before network president and CEO Wonya Lucas, EVP of programming Lisa Hamilton Daly and SVP of programming Samantha DiPippo on Wednesday. The remote segment saw ABC’s late-night host pitch new “Countdown to Christmas” movies that starred many of Hallmark’s go-to actors. Take, for instance, Gnome for the Holidays starring Candace Cameron Bure. Or Mrs. Christmas Tree starring Dean Cain and Wynonna Judd. The segment culminated in a trailer for Deck the Hallmark, featuring Kimmel as jolly ol’ St. Nick and a certain Hallmark Channel queen as Mrs. Claus....
MOVIES
Register Citizen

‘High School Musical’ Stars Reunite for ‘A Christmas Dance Reunion.’ Here’s How the Lifetime Movie Came Together

While made-for-TV holiday movies have enjoyed an explosion in popularity in the past five years, they’re not a new phenomenon for Lifetime. The network has been making ripped-from-the-headlines films for three decades at this point and has the whole process down to a science: a few months for development and writing, 15 days for filming, a few weeks for post-production, and voila — a feel-good romance ready for air. In the case of “A Christmas Dance Reunion,” COVID-19 precautions meant that the production, which filmed in November 2020 at the height of the pandemic, had a little extra wiggle room. But not much.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Levy
Person
Cyndi Lauper
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Skylar Astin
Person
Mary Steenburgen
solzyatthemovies.com

Jane Levy talks Zoey’s Extraordinary Xmas

Jane Levy spoke with Solzy at the Movies last week about the newest Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist movie, Zoey’s Extraordinary Xmas. After being cancelled by NBC, Roku came to the rescue and the new film premieres December 1, 2021 on The Roku Channel. Both seasons of Zoey’s are streaming on The Roku Channel. Depending on how well the numbers are for the new film, it’s quite possible that a new season could be ordered.
MOVIES
fangirlish.com

Austin Winsberg Talks Grief, Love and Making ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas’

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist was, from the beginning, a labor of love. For creator Austin Winsberg, and for those of us who found catharsis, joy and even a bit of healing in the journey of Zoey and the Clarke family. And though Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas might – though never say never with this fandom – be the end of the road for these characters, the love and the light these characters have brought into the lives of fans cannot be understated.
MOVIES
cartermatt.com

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist spoilers: Max, Zoey, and Christmas!

The Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist Christmas special is coming! You’re going to see Jane Levy and the rest of the cast tomorrow on the Roku Channel. At the center of the special will, of course, be multiple goals. There is a real effort being made here to tie together the events of the first two seasons — this has to double as a series finale in case the show doesn’t come back! Yet, you also want to give something that viewers can make a part of their holiday tradition; there are reportedly twelve different songs in this special, and that is going to give us all a chance to smile and get in the holiday spirit.
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Boss Hopes Christmas Movie Gives Fans Closure While Leaving the Door Open for More

You could just as easily call it Zoey's Extraordinary Comeback. NBC's cancellation of the fan-beloved but seemingly ratings-challenged series Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist was an unexpected twist, especially considering that the second season ended on a cliffhanger, when Zoey Clarke (Jane Levy) discovered her beau Max (Skylar Astin) had developed the same power to see and hear the hidden emotional music playing in other people's hearts and minds.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Dance Moves#Actor#Roku Channel
CinemaBlend

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’s Jane Levy Explains How Her Lead Character Will Change In The Holiday Movie

The ending for Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist that fans have wanted since it was axed by NBC in June is very nearly upon us, in the form of a sure-to-be delightful holiday movie on The Roku Channel, Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas. The film will see Zoey attempt to give her family a perfect Christmas, as inspired by what her dad would have done, in their first holiday without him, and star Jane Levy has now opened up about how Zoey will change in the new movie.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas’ Cast on Returning for Roku Film, Hopes for More Movie Versions

Nearly six months ago, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist was canceled after its second season on NBC; now it’s getting a second life on The Roku Channel with Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas, a holiday-themed movie picking up where the beloved musical series left off. It also marks Roku’s first step into original programming, and premiered in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday, where creator Austin Winsberg reflected on the show’s whirlwind year. “After we kind of got this surprise from NBC that the show wasn’t coming back — nobody expected it — and then it was kind of like can we set this up somewhere else?...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

As ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas’ Comes Down Chimney, Roku Channel Flips Holiday Switch With New Programming, Features & Tori Kelly Song

Timed to today’s debut of original movie Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas, the Roku Channel has added a range of holiday programming and features. Among the offerings is the new end-credit song from the Zoey’s movie called “North Star,” which was co-written by Mary Steenburgen and performed by Tori Kelly. Steenburgen is among the stars of the film, which continues the storylines established during two seasons on NBC, which canceled the show last summer. The Lionsgate Television project was announced earlier this fall. It is the first original feature and the first scripted Roku Original as the streaming platform expands beyond its roster of...
TV & VIDEOS
tvinsider.com

TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (November 29-December 5): ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas,’ ‘Annie Live!’ & More

Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy new weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of November 29-December 5.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Funny Moments
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Place
Vancouver, CA
TVGuide.com

Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas' Jane Levy Reveals How 'Lovely' It Was to Play with Max and Zoey's New Romance

[Warning: The following contains spoilers for Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas. Read at your own risk!]. Things might have looked a little blue after the summer cancellation of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, but Jane Levy's holidays are looking extra shiny this year, with a maybe/maybe not concluding chapter of her gone-too-early series and a plethora of her very own Heart Songs to sing and dance to this time around.
MUSIC
Primetimer

Jane Levy: Going from Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist's cancelation to Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas was "definitely a roller coaster of emotion"

"So we wrapped Season 2 in March or April. I think I got back April 1, and we were all very convinced that we were going to have a Season 3," she tells TV Guide. "We have such great support, a huge fan base, critical acclaim, awards, award nominations. We were just like, 'Duh, it's in the bag. We're going to make a Season 3.' So I put all my stuff in storage in Canada — I collected a lot of appliances: I was there for eight months straight during the pandemic; I had my cappuccino maker and my Dyson air purifier for the wildfire smoke…Okay too much information! — I put it all in storage, we all said, 'Bye! See you soon.' And then because of the pandemic, it wasn't a normal year with pickups, so we had to wait an extra-long time, but the rumors were, 'You're going to get picked up.' Then I was basically told that we were picked up. And then two days later, I was told, 'Oh, no.' I was told that we were going to Peacock — we were canceled, but we were going to go to Peacock. Then I was told, 'Actually, you're not going to Peacock. You're just canceled.' And I was like, 'Oh, what?' Then I sort of started to process that and accept it. And then three weeks later, I got a call, and it was like, 'We're going back to Canada in six weeks and we're shooting a Christmas movie with Roku!'"
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 3: Is it renewed at Roku Channel?

Following the big holiday movie premiering today, is there a chance at a Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 3 renewal at the Roku Channel?. Let’s start things off with this: Roku is currently swimming in all sorts of uncertainty at the moment. This is a brand-new property for them and they aren’t going to commit to anything more at the moment. The show even getting a Christmas Movie is a last-second Hail Mary, and certainly not something that a lot of people would have expected to see happen in advance. It came about because of a rigorous fan campaign and a real belief that there is more story to be told here.
TV SERIES
thatgrapejuice.net

Movie Trailer: Lifetime’s ‘My Favorite Christmas Melody’ [Starring Mýa]

Mýa extends her acting resume by taking center stage in the new Lifetime film, ‘My Favorite Christmas Melody,’ as part of the women’s network’s ‘It’s a Wonderful Lifetime’ holiday movie campaign. Starring opposite Rainbow Sun Francks, the GRAMMY-winning R&B diva portrays a singer-songwriter who finds love amid her failing music...
MOVIES
mix929.com

What’s Your Favorite “Holiday” Movie!?

For real, I can sit down and watch an ENTIRE season of my favorite show in one sitting, but when it comes to a movie – I just have to really want to see it. I will admit that there are very few holiday movies that I’ll say no to though – especially this time of year. And on the subject of Holiday movies – Tubi (a streaming service) asked 2,000 people to name the best holiday movie of all time. If they had asked me, it’s for sure National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation – but that’s just my opinion. Here are the results of their survey:
MOVIES
tvinsider.com

Hallmark Faves Are Making Unexpected Cameos in 2021 Christmas Movies

Let’s be honest: For as much as we love Hallmark Christmas movies, there’s not too much about them that surprises us. We know there’s going to be an overload of Christmas decorations, a misunderstanding, and a happy reunion in the final moments. We also have a good idea of who we’ll see in those films. But in 2021, there has been a nice surprise: unexpected cameos!
MOVIES
TVLine

TVLine

26K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy