The second week of Pro Bowl voting didn’t do anything to help the Rams after both Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald got off to a good start. The NFL announced the latest Pro Bowl voting results Thursday and although Kupp still ranks in the top five of all players in votes, he’s slipped from second to third. Travis Kelce overtook him for the second spot behind Jonathan Taylor, totaling 121,807 votes to Kupp’s 120,010. Myles Garrett is fourth and Tom Brady is fifth.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO