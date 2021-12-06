OHS’ Kerry Tymchuk remembers former GOP leader Bob Dole

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Former senator Bob Dole has died.

Dole served as senator from Kansas for over 25 years before running for president as the republican nominee in 1996.

Oregon Historical Society executive director Kerry Tymchuk worked for Dole as Chief of Speech Writing.

He remembered the senator as a politician who made sure to work across party lines to get important work done.

Dole was 98 years old.

