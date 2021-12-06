ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ticked-off Mosley says Jets not being respected by opponents

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a2wM1_0dEsjR0w00
1 of 3

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — C.J. Mosley felt the disrespect when the Philadelphia Eagles didn’t shake hands at midfield during the pregame coin toss.

The New York Jets linebacker saw it when he said Fletcher Cox laughed at Robert Saleh as the coach argued with officials about a call.

“At the end of the day, it’s all about respect,” Mosley said after a 33-18 loss Sunday. “And right now, teams are not respecting us. That’s well-deserved, whether it’s by self-inflicted wounds or the history of the Jets.”

Mosley has been around long enough to know what respect looks like, especially from his first five NFL seasons with Baltimore. And the usually reserved linebacker was as fired up after the game as he has been.

“It was all over the field,” Mosley said of the feeling of disrespect. “As a competitor, as a warrior, when you fight with your brothers, that pisses you off.”

The wins have been few and far between during his time with the Jets, and another rough loss won’t help things.

“The past doesn’t matter,” Mosley said. “The guys that are here, the coaches that are here, we can affect the future. And we can affect right now. So today, we didn’t do our job and the results are the results.”

And they’re not good.

The Jets dropped to 3-9 in what will be an 11th straight season — the NFL’s longest active drought — without a playoff appearance. In this one, they allowed backup quarterback Gardner Minshew to lead the Eagles to scores on each of their first seven possessions. And the only time Philadelphia was stopped was on its final drive in the fourth quarter with the game out of reach.

“What’s disheartening is that I know when we watch this tape and we sit down together,” Saleh said, “there’s going to be a lot of missed opportunities that we had from a defensive standpoint to get the ball back to our offense, especially when they were rolling.

“Especially on some of those third downs when we could have been a lot better.”

The Eagles went 6 of 13 in those situations. They also converted their one fourth-down attempt.

But the most damning moment for the Jets’ defense came in the third quarter — and really, for almost the length of the period.

The Eagles held the ball for 13:50, running 24 plays for 81 yards while scoring three points. And that came after Philadelphia got a field goal just before halftime. Meanwhile, the Jets ran just three plays in the third quarter, gaining 3 yards in 70 seconds.

“They had the ball to finish the first half,” Saleh said. “Then they go eight minutes and then it’s a quick drive for us and then they had the ball again for however many minutes it was. So you’re looking at over an hour of real time where our offense was on the field for just a quick minute.”

Philadelphia held the overall edge in time of possession: 35:36 to 24:24.

But things started off promising when Braxton Berrios returned the opening kickoff 79 yards and Zach Wilson found Elijah Moore for a 3-yard touchdown a few moments later. But Alex Kessman — signed Saturday from the practice squad to replace the struggling Matt Ammendola — missed the extra point in his NFL debut.

Minshew and the Eagles answered with a 36-yard TD pass to Dallas Goedert to take a 7-6 lead.

Wilson and the Jets came right back with a 1-yard touchdown run, but Kessman was wide left again on the extra point.

“I’ve just got to make them,” Kessman said. “It’s what I do for a living. I’ve got to make those kicks. There’s no excuses.”

Mosley and Hall acknowledged the Jets didn’t specifically prepare for Minshew, saying the Eagles offense would be similar whether the backup or Jalen Hurts were under center.

But the defense simply couldn’t stop Minshew from marching the Eagles down the field.

Over and over.

“It’s disappointing,” Saleh said. “Our offense was rolling. We scored three touchdowns early in the first half and Zach and the receivers, the run game — all of it was working really well. If we could have gotten a stop early, it felt like our offense would’ve turned around and gotten some points.

“We had some chances there, but obviously, it wasn’t good enough.”

That has been the story of the season for the Jets, whose defense was expected to be a strength while Wilson adjusted to the NFL.

Instead, it has been one of the league’s worst overall units.

And has no one respecting the Jets.

“We all hold ourselves accountable, we all hold ourselves to the same standard,” Mosley said. “So, we have to make sure that we’re always on the same page. And when we see things on the field and when we see things off the field, we have to communicate and talk to each other. And that’s from top to bottom.”

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Foley Fatukasi, C.J. Mosley among unsung 6 unsung heroes in Jets' win over Texans

The Jets broke back into the win column for the first time in nearly a month in Week 12, downing the Texans by a final score of 21-14. New York’s offensive performance against Houston was not pretty, but it did enough to win with Jeff Ulbrich’s defense stepping up and slowing down Tyrod Taylor and company. The Texans didn’t score in the second half and totaled just 202 yards of offense, most of which came over the first 30 minutes of play.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#American Football#Ap#The Philadelphia Eagles
newyorkjets.com

Jets LB C.J. Mosley: Eagles Are Not the Colts, 'We Can't Look at It' as a Do-Over

Linebacker C.J. Mosley and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich have slightly different takes on the Jets' game at Indianapolis a month ago compared to Sunday's home battle against Philadelphia. But their bottom lines are identical: Don't let certain things happen again. "Indy is, for all intents and purposes, Philly, from a...
NFL
OCRegister

The Jets’ defense gets all the respect it deserves

C.J. Mosley said after Sunday’s loss to the Eagles that NFL teams don’t respect the Jets, accusing Philly defensive tackle Fletcher Cox of laughing at Gang Green on the sidelines. But after giving up 400 yards (sixth time in last nine games) and 30 points (fifth in last seven) yet...
NFL
newyorkjets.com

Jets' C.J. Mosley: 'We Can Affect the Future ... Right Now'

Aretha Franklin sang passionately about R-E-S-P-E-C-T. C.J. Mosley knows just what the Queen of Soul meant. "Wins and losses happen in this game, that's part of it," the Jets linebacker said after his team's 33-18 home defeat against the Philadelphia Eagles. "But at the end of the day, it's all about respect, and right now, teams are not respecting us. That's well deserved, whether it's by self-inflicted wounds or with the history of the Jets.
NFL
ESPN

C.J. Mosley tired of opponents laughing at New York Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley experienced his "Welcome to the Jets" moment on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. After another embarrassing performance by the defense, the mild-mannered captain took the podium and ranted about being disrespected by the Philadelphia Eagles and the world. The Eagles refused...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Former NFL running back Otis Anderson Jr. dies at 23

The Rams have acknowledged the passing of running back Otis Anderson, Jr., who spent time earlier this year with the team. He was 23. Undrafted from Central Florida, Anderson spent the 2021 training camp and preseason with the Rams. He started the regular season on the team’s practice squad. The Rams released Anderson from the practice squad on September 20.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Player’s Wife Announces He’s Out For Season

A Dallas Cowboys player’s wife took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to announce her husband’s injury diagnosis. Kate Urban, the wife of Cowboys defensive lineman Brent Urban, announced on Tuesday that Brent is out for the season. The Cowboys defensive player underwent season-ending tricep surgery. He’ll continue to be involved...
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Announces Decision On WR Antonio Brown

On Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will try to end an uncharacteristic two-game skid. However, that could prove difficult without Antonio Brown. Just moments ago, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians announced Brown will not play on Monday night when Tampa Bay takes on the New York Giants. Brown has...
NFL
The Spun

Bucs Have Made An Official Decision On Richard Sherman

Over the weekend, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers found themselves in an unfamiliar spot – losing. Heading into the weekend at 6-2, the Buccaneers were expected to easily dispatch the Washington Football Team. However, like last year’s playoff matchup between the two teams, Washington proved to be a tough out. Taylor...
NFL
The Spun

Packers Announce Official Decision On QB Aaron Rodgers

The Packers announced just moments ago they’ve activated Rodgers off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Rodgers missed Green Bay’s Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Jordan Love got the start in his place, but didn’t have much success in a 13-7 loss to Patrick Mahomes and company. Rodgers, the 2020-21...
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL QB Has 1 Team In Mind For Russell Wilson

The Seattle Seahawks entered the 2021 season fresh off of surprise trade rumors involving star quarterback Russell Wilson. While nothing happened, Wilson’s agent released a list of teams the quarterback would accept a trade to. Now, 12 weeks into the 2021 season, the Seahawks sit at just 3-8 on the year.
NFL
The Spun

College Football Head Coach Resigns In ‘Stunning’ Move

A notable college football head coach walked away from his position on Tuesday afternoon. McNeese head coach Frank Wilson has resigned, according to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. It’s reportedly a “stunning” move to those within the program. There’s a reason Wilson’s leaving McNeese, though. According to multiple reports, he’s...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Alvin Kamara Has 3-Word Message For Saints Fans

For the past three weeks, Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been sidelined with a knee injury. While there’s no clear timetable for his return, the All-Pro did just post a cryptic message on Twitter. Moments ago, Kamara tweeted “I’m on it.”. There’s no telling if this is Kamara’s way...
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

677K+
Followers
359K+
Post
309M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy