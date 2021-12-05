ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burkburnett, TX

Local sports news and notes: Burkburnett swim team and Wichita Falls Wolves youth soccer – December 5, 2021

By M.J. Baird
The Burkburnett swim team featured three student-athletes medaling at the Keller ISD meet, and the Wichita Falls Wolves youth soccer team played in the North Texas soccer tournament of champions.

Texoma's Homepage

Athlete of the week: Jamarion Carroll – December 6, 2021

Our Texoma athlete of the week honor goes to Hirschi football player Jamarion Carroll! Carroll recently set a new school record, becoming the first Huskie to surpass 1000 receiving yards in a single season. Hirschi plays Stephenville on Friday night in the State Semifinals, click here for information about the game, tickets and transportation.
