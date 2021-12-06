Woman arrested for DUI after striking couple at Vero Beach parade

A 72-year-old Vero Beach woman has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in a crash that injured two people Saturday night at the city Christmas parade.

Police say Susan Harvey was driving a car at about 7 p.m. Saturday when she struck a man and a woman on the 3400 block of Ocean Drive.

The couple in their 90s was struck from behind as they loaded chairs into the trunk of their car after the parade finished.

They suffered non-life-threatening injuries.