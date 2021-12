A man is in custody after a 50-foot Christmas tree outside the News Corp. Building in New York, which houses Fox News, went up in flames early Wednesday. Fox News security spotted the 49-year-old suspect climbing what the conservative network has dubbed its “All-American Christmas Tree” in Fox Square on the Avenue of the Americas at around 12:14 a.m., the New York Police Department told HuffPost in a statement.

